New Warzone 2's anti-cheat update now lets the lobby know when cheaters are removed

Ricochet, Warzone 2's anti-cheat system, has been constantly updated to tackle cheaters and hackers to enhance fair gameplay for legitimate players. The developers have added a new feature to their anti-cheat system with the Season 5 update, in which lobbies will be informed via the kill feed if any troublesome players are removed from the match.

This innovative feature lets players stay informed while playing, promoting confidence and increasing one's gaming experience.

The developers have made a commendable effort to enhance fair and enjoyable gameplay for all players by effectively addressing the problem of cheaters. This article will provide a detailed overview of the latest update.

Warzone 2 Season 5 anti-cheat update will notify lobbies if cheaters or hackers are removed

The anti-cheat system of Warzone 2, called Ricochet, has undergone significant upgrades and features to combat cheaters and hackers, promoting fair gameplay for all. Over the past two months, the anti-cheat has been upgraded considerably and has now become a formidable barrier that cheaters find challenging to overcome.

Starting in Season 05, the kill feed will notify lobbies when RICOCHET has entered the chat 🛡️Starting in Season 05, the kill feed will notify lobbies when #TeamRICOCHET and it's systems have removed a problem player from the game.

"RICOCHET has entered the chat. Starting in Season 05, the kill feed will notify lobbies when #TeamRICOCHET and its systems have removed a problem player from the game."

The latest update for Warzone 2 Season 5 Ricochet aims to enhance player transparency and trust in the anti-cheat system. This update specifically informs players when someone is removed from a match due to cheating or hacking. The kill feed will immediately alert the entire lobby of such activities.

By incorporating this feature, the makers have established a virtual environment of transparency to preserve fair and pleasant gaming while reinforcing belief in the title's integrity and respect.

The title now has a robust anti-cheat system with a number of extreme features that can thwart hackers and also provide a transparent atmosphere that is very difficult for cheaters to evade.

To maintain the franchise's integrity, the developers must constantly watch out for and stop malicious activity.

Season 05 is packed with new MP maps, the Faction Showdown event, a celebration of 50 years of hip hop, and the Call of Duty 2023 in-game reveal event later in season

Warzone 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.