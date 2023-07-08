New York Subliners to reportedly sign Sib for the upcoming CDL season

Call of Duty League giant New York Subliners is reportedly set to sign Daunte 'Sib' Gray for the upcoming CDL season. Esports journalist and CDL specialist Jacob Hale has stated on Twitter that multiple sources have confirmed the team's interest in signing the exceptionally talented player Sib after they failed to renew their contract with Preston 'Priestahh' Griener, who was their first choice.

Read on for more information regarding the exciting deal that might make the New York Sublimers almost invincible in the upcoming Call of Duty League season.

New York Subliners might replace Priestahh with Sib for CDL season 2024.

As CDL teams have been facing a financial crisis recently, they are trying to negotiate with players regarding their wages. World Championship winner Subliner's primary target was to renew the contract with Priestahh. However, the Call of Duty League pro did not agree with the current wage he was offered.

Jacob Hale @JakeHaleee Multiple sources have confirmed to me that New York Subliners WILL be signing Sib for the upcoming Call of Duty League season after contract negotiations with Priestahh fell through.



Multiple sources have confirmed to me that New York Subliners WILL be signing Sib for the upcoming Call of Duty League season after contract negotiations with Priestahh fell through. He had been their number one target if things with Priestahh didn't work out.

After the Priestahh deal fell short, the Subliners immediately focused on 'Sib,' as the player has been running riots against teams for the last couple of seasons with the Seattle Surge. He started his career at Atlanta FaZe and is undoubtedly one of the most promising Call of Duty players in recent times. The twenty-one-year-old star won his first major open event, the CDC Atlanta Open 2020, just two weeks after turning eighteen. He was also selected for the Call of Duty League 2022 All-Star Second Team.

If the New York Subliners manage to sign Sib for the upcoming season, here is what their roster might look like:

Paco 'HyDra ' Rusiewiez

Rusiewiez Matthew 'Kismet' Tinsley

Cesar 'Skyz' Bueno

Elliot 'Wardy' Ward

Daunte 'Sib' Gray

The Call of Duty League is the ultimate professional esports tournament for Call of Duty. Hosted by Activision, this year's world championships was snatched up by the New York Subliners, defeating Toronto Ultra 5-0 in the grand finals. The team looked almost impregnable in the last tournament.

While the roster might change a little, it can be expected that the team will try everything to defend the championship. For more news regarding CDL, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.

