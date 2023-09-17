One-shot Snipers are reportedly returning in Warzone 2 following MW3 release

According to reports, one-shot Sniper Rifles are set to return in Warzone 2 after the release of MW3. At the moment, there are no true one-shot Sniper Rifles in the game. Only a few Sniper Rifles equipped with Explosive Ammunition are capable of taking out a fully armored enemy with one shot. However, this is about to change after Modern Warfare 3 releases.

Warzone 1 (now renamed Warzone Caldera) boasted a large pool of Sniper Rifles that could eliminate enemies with one shot. However, such rifles were absent in the sequel, and this led to a poor sniping experience in the title. Although fans took to online platforms demanding their return, they went unnoticed.

Fortunately, after Modern Warfare 3's launch, the battle royale game will reportedly receive updates that will change the entire sniping experience.

Warzone 2 Sniper Rifles to see massive changes after MW3 release

One-shot Sniper Rifles are reportedly making a comeback in Warzone 2 following the release of MW3. A recent report by bob (@el_bobberto on Twitter) suggests that WZ2 will receive a few updates after MW3 launches that will bring the Sniper Rifles in line with what they used to be in the prequel.

However, it is still unknown if these changes will apply to Modern Warfare 3 guns only or weapons from both MW2 and MW3. It is known that Modern Warfare 3 will feature all firearms of MW2 along with its own exclusive arsenal, which, as a result, will be shared with the battle royale title. Hence, the exact details of how the one-shot rifles would work in the WZ2 are currently not known.

But that said, considering the fact that Snipers have lost their charm in the latest battle royale title, it won't be surprising to see the developers bring back what fans have been asking for nearly a year. If these reports hold to be true, then sniping in Warzone 2 will see a huge rise in popularity and will revolutionize the long-range meta.

That covers everything that there is to know about the return of one-shot Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2.