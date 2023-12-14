OpTic Gaming Warzone tournament results

Popular esports organization OpTic Gaming recently organized a massive Warzone tournament following the latest December 6 Warzone update. It stands as the biggest event yet for this updated Warzone version, boasting an impressive prize pool of $200,000. The tournament took place over two days, December 11 and December 13, 2023, with different forms for each day.

Day 1 was for SOLO YOLO, with five drops, and each winner received $20,000. Day 2 was for Trios, and $100,000 was distributed among the top eight teams.

This article provides detailed insights into the results of both Day 1 Solo Yolo and Day 2 Trios from the OpTic Gaming Warzone tournament.

Optic Gaming Warzone Tournament Day 1: Solo Yolo results

The SOLO YOLO Day of the Optic Gaming Warzone Tournament introduced exciting rules across five games. The first four matches followed normal rules, with the exclusion of riot shields. However, the fifth and final match removed all restrictions, allowing participants to use any strategy to win, complete with proximity chat enabled. The winner of each match received a prize of $20,000.

Winners:

Skullface secured victories in two out of the five matches and received $40,000

secured victories in two out of the five matches and received $40,000 Tommey emerged victorious in one match, earning $20,000.

emerged victorious in one match, earning $20,000. LuckChamu won one match and received $20,000

won one match and received $20,000 Biffle won one match and received $20,000

Optic Gaming Warzone Tournament Day 2: Trios results

The Day 2 Trios tournament took place on the Urzikstan map, and it used a unique scoring system in which teams competed to reach 100 points (match points). After reaching match point, teams had to win a game to take first place. Other placements were selected based on points accumulated, with the following distribution:

1 point per elimination

1st - 15 points

2nd - 10 points

3rd - 9 points

4th - 8 points

5th - 7 points

6th - 6 points

7th - 5 points

8th - 4 points

9th - 3 points

10th-15th - 2 points

16th-20th - 1 point

21st-34th - 0 points

Within this scoring arrangement, Team HusKerrs demonstrated dominance, emerging as the victorious squad. The team, which included HusKerrs, Tommey, and zSmit, won the final match, earning them first place and a sizable $40,000 in prize money.

Result:

Placement Team name Team members Winning amount 1 Team HusKerrs HusKerrsTommeyzSmit $40,000 2 Team JoeWo JoeWo BreadmanSkullface $ 20,000 3 Team Biffle BiffleSageShifty $ 15,000 4 Team ScummN ScummNUnRationaLDongy $ 10,000 5 Team Fifakill FifakillJukeyz Lenun $ 5,000 6 Team WarsZ WarsZKingAJiVisionSR $ 5,000 7 Team Rated RatedMayappoOttereyes $ 2,500 8 Team eMpathy EmpathyiBuLieVeIntechs $ 2,500

