OpTic Texas to host the CDL Championship event 2024

OpTic Texas recently announced that they will host this year's CDL Championship, with the event set to take place at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in July 2024. The announcement was made through their official X accounts on April 19. Currently, the league is on Major 3 which is hosted by Toronto Ultra.

The CDL Championship, also known as CDL Champs, will feature the world's best Call of Duty players. The event is the culmination of the half-year-long competition among 12 teams participating in four different majors throughout the season. Here's everything we know about Call of Duty's biggest tournament in 2024.

CDL Championship 2024: Host, schedule, venue, and more

Expand Tweet

OpTic Texas will host the CDL Championship 2024 in Texas at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The championship weekend will run from July 18 to 21, 2024.

The tickets for the event are already on sale at the official Call of Duty League website. Here are the official ticket prices for the Championship event:

Individual Day Tickets (General Admission)

Thursday - $29

Friday - $49

Saturday - $79

Championship Sunday - $79

Four Day Tickets

CDL Playoffs and Championship - Four Day Reserved (Thursday - Sunday) - $229

CDL Playoffs and Championship – VIP (Thursday – Sunday) - $299

With OpTic Texas hosting Call of Duty's biggest tournament in 2024, CDL fans are looking toward an eventful championship match. Supporters of the organization are hopeful that the host team will finally clinch the trophy after unsuccessful attempts in past seasons.

The New York Subliners are the reigning CDL Champions while Toronto Ultra and Atlanta FaZe are the Major 1 and 2 champions in 2024.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest CDL news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback