The highly anticipated 2023 title, Modern Warfare 3, has been confirmed to include 16 beloved MW2 maps from 2009, but with some altered features that include doors, according to a recent leak. This nostalgic addition is expected to increase excitement among the playerbase. Furthermore, the game will bring back fan-favorite movement elements such as slide cancel and reload cancel, which should influence gameplay and elevate community interest to greater heights.

Despite being a decade old, these maps are still popular among the community. Their inclusion in the upcoming title should imply some changes, which may generate varied reactions from players.

This article intends to thoroughly investigate the leaked features of the maps, providing an in-depth study that gives players insightful information.

Classic Remastered MW2 maps will feature doors in Modern Warfare 3

Expand Tweet

A credible rumor has arisen in a recent post from popular Call of Duty content creator ModernWarzone. They stated that the impending remastered MW2 maps in Modern Warfare 3 would undergo modifications and will include dynamic aspects such as doors. His post states:

"Rumor: The remastered Modern Warfare 2 maps in #MWIII will contain some differences from the original. Most notably some of the maps will reportedly have doors where there weren’t ones in the original versions from MW2."

Based on this information, it is plausible to expect variations in the maps, including some interesting changes. Nonetheless, the community has mixed feelings on this subject. A sizable number of users have voiced a desire for these popular maps to stay unchanged, retaining the nostalgic essence they carry.

Meanwhile, others showed positivity and stated that as long as the underlying heart and authenticity of the original maps are preserved, they are fine with minor changes.

However, the developers have not publicly verified these modifications, advising gamers to wait for further information before jumping to conclusions. With the reveal of Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer gameplay and features, it is clear that the title will provide all that the community desires, perhaps becoming one of the finest Call of Duty titles.

The aforementioned information includes all relevant specifics on the leaked rumors of map changes, most notably the addition of doors. Furthermore, the Modern Warfare 3 campaign gameplay will be revealed at the Gamescom Opening Night event on August 22. Gamers can tune in to get valuable information from the event, along with vital insights into the forthcoming title.