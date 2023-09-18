Secret Warzone skin gets accused of racism; you might be banned for using it

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been hit with a 30-day ban for equipping a certain skin in-game. While this might sound bizarre, Activision has indeed banned players who have obtained the monkey skin from Tracer Pack: Hear No Evil. According to various sources, the skin was not supposed to be released due to concerns of racial insensitivity regarding the 'black monkey racism claims.'

Here is everything you need to know regarding the skin and why you can get banned if you use it in-game.

Activision is banning players for using Hear No Evil skin in Warzone

According to CoD Warfare All the News, Activision released the skin by accident and was never intended to be a part of the game in the first place. However, due to an oversight, players could purchase it.

It is worth noting that the skin was available to buy for a few hours, and players could use it in Warzone, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone Mobile. Unlike illegitimate unlocking tools, there was a legitimate way to purchase the Tracer Pack, raising questions about Activision's decision to ban people.

The skin has a ban marker on it, and if any player uses it in-game, they will immediately face a 30-day ban. While Activision is yet to release an official statement regarding the situation, the gaming behemoth will likely try to avoid being part of the controversy.

The animalization of human beings has always been a topic of controversy, and many believe the capitalization of this idea is extremely offensive. While the skin was never supposed to be released, and that is understandable for the sensitive situation that it holds, the community is unhappy with how Activision is handling the situation.

According to them, Activision should immediately refund players who bought the skin because it wasn't their mistake that it was released due to an error.

A large section of the Call of Duty community has expressed disappointment towards Activision for banning gamers who purchased the Tracer Pack for 2,400 CP, equivalent to $19.99. Players think it's unfair to do so because the mistake was on Activision's part.

