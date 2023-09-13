CoD fans believe iPhone 15 Pro will be "meta" for Warzone Mobile

With Apple unveiling its new series, Call of Duty fans believe the iPhone 15 Pro will be the ultimate choice for Warzone Mobile when it launches. Nevertheless, Warzone Mobile is a highly demanding game, and due to its extreme requirements, it is yet to launch globally.

However, with the iPhone 15 Pro's announcement and its revolutionary capabilities of running console-level gaming, fans are extremely excited to see how Warzone Mobile will run on this device. This article elaborates on what the community has to say.

CoD fans are excited to see Warzone Mobile on iPhone 15 Pro

While the Apple iPhone 15 Pro will surely cost a lot, its revolutionary A17 Pro chip with 6 Core GPU will be able to handle games more easily. Furthermore, for the first time in mobile, the device is introducing RTX capabilities to enhance visual fidelity.

Expand Tweet

Although WZ Mobile does not need the abovementioned requirements to run, fans believe it will be breathtaking to see as the new iPhone is here to lead mobile gaming to new heights.

Twitter user @Jetmirhoti7 believes this is a great chance for Activision to enhance Warzone Mobile's graphics as there is a new entry in the market with the capabilities of handling it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Right now, the game is capped at 60 FPS on iPhone. However, fans believe Activision will roll out a 120 FPS update in the CoD Next event when the game's latest development is announced.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans are also not ruling out the next iPad Pro, which they believe will "annihilate Gaming Performance" on mobile devices.

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty: WZ Mobile is yet to be launched globally. However, players can play the game in specific regions. Will Apple's introduction of the 15 series change the scenario for mobile gaming from scratch?

Apple claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro will be the "best device for mobile gaming in the world." While this statement is yet to be tested, the CoD community is surely excited about how everything will roll out.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for further updates.