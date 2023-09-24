"Wands" are reportedly returning in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Wands, as featured in Black Ops Cold War, are reportedly making a comeback in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Wands (Weaponized Aetherium Neutralizer Device) are essentially Field Upgrades that give players additional powers to survive and defeat the hordes of zombies. They are quite popular in BOCW, and surviving a game without using them ought to be nearly impossible.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is just a couple of weeks from launch. As previously established through the teasers and the official cinematic trailer, the mode is set to be a direct sequel to BOCW Zombies. While the narrative aspect was discussed officially, no gameplay details were revealed. That said, the recently emerged leaks drop some interesting hints about the upcoming mode's gameplay.

Aether Shroud, Healing Aura, and other Wands are reportedly coming to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Expand Tweet

According to reports by MWIIIntel on X (formerly Twitter), Wands such as Aether Shroud and Healing Aura will be featured in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. At the moment, MWIIIntel reports that they have confirmation on only these two Wands, and there's a possibility of other Wands from BOCW making an appearance as well.

As already mentioned, Wands are Field Upgrades in the Zombies mode of Black Ops Cold War that give players additional abilities. The Aether Shroud turns the player invisible for a set duration during which zombies cannot target them. This Field Upgrade helps players quickly escape unfavorable situations and reposition themselves so that they may take out the hordes safely from a distance.

Similarly, the Healing Aura is a support Field Upgrade that heals not only the user but also all allies to full health. This is quite useful when all players in the team are low on health and are struggling to survive. It can be game-changing in certain scenarios, giving the last-minute boost to survive a wave of the undead.

The current reports only confirm these two Wands to return. However, if all BOCW Wands do return, fans can expect to see a total of 8 Wands, which include:

Aether Shroud

Healing Aura

Frost Blast

Energy Mine

Ring of Fire

Frenzied Guard

Toxic Growth

Tesla Storm

That covers everything that there is to know about the return of Wands in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Fans looking forward to the Zombie reveal must tune in to the Call of Duty Next event, which goes live on October 5, 2023.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest MW3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone news.