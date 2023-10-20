Warzone 2 devs lowered Massive Resurgence player count due to The Haunting event

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has attracted many players with The Haunting event, which resulted in chaos over Al Mazrah in the Massive Resurgence game mode. The developers noted this problem and announced that the mode would accommodate 50 fewer players to provide a balanced playing ground to the community. This change can be great as new players flood the gates of Activision’s Battle Royale.

Warzone 2 has received one of the best and most creative updates in Season 6 as the developers introduced a complete makeover to celebrate the Halloween festival. The Haunting event also brought a long list of new cosmetics and items that can be claimed through challenges and bought directly from the store.

This article will highlight the lowered player count for Massive Resurgence in Warzone 2, The Haunting event.

Developers reduced Warzone 2 Massive Resurgence lobby size to provide more breathing room

Infinity Ward posted on Twitter (X) informing the entire Call of Duty community about the recent change to Al Mazrah’s Massive Resurgence. The developers swiftly took the decision and lowered the player count for all the Massive Resurgence lobbies to 100 players from 150.

The devs stated that The Haunting event has created new hype for the Battle Royale and attracted a lot of players to experience the horrors of the limited-time event. However, this has made playing the mode quite difficult as teams constantly need to fight for survival and cannot enjoy the different gameplay content that came with The Haunting.

The constant need to win fights against resurging teams has left very little room for the community to enjoy and fight against the new monsters present all over the map. This is evident in almost all matches as players gather around the bosses like The Butcher’s Altar and Pharaoh’s Tomb but end up being eliminated in gunfights.

This reduction of player count will create ample space for all players to enjoy the Battle Royale while trying to secure boss fights to claim The Haunting event rewards.

Considering that the Halloween-themed event is only here for a few days, this quick action from the developer side was impressive as it greatly benefits the entire community. This update can potentially act as another incentive for casual players to take part in the ongoing event and rake in as many rewards as possible by completing boss eliminations and Soul Capture challenges.