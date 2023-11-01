Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Souls drop will be doubled alongside the match cap in The Haunting: Start date, time, and more

The Haunting event has been a major part of the latest Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 season, as players have thoroughly enjoyed all the new additions, game modes, and rewards. To make matters even more rewarding for the fans, developers Infinity Ward made a major announcement earlier on their official Twitter account.

Players will be able to make the most of the Halloween period as they will be able to play more matches in Al-Mazrah and also massively improve the total amount of Souls that they can collect.

Soul collection has been an integral part of the current season, and it has been a core part of the Haunting event. Souls are dropped every time players kill one of their opponents, and they can be exchanged for different rewards that have been exclusively added as part of the current season.

Halloween will be the perfect time for many Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 players who might still be lagging in redeeming their rewards.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 double Souls event date

The official announcement was made earlier on October 31 by Infinity Ward, and the event will go live later today, November 1. It will be universally implemented across all platforms, so both PC and console users can reap the benefits.

The developers have also announced the starting time of tonight's events, which begin at 8 pm PT/11 pm ET. Those who live outside the United States can calculate the applicable timings from the difference in time zones.

Once the event begins, it will be available for the next 24 hours. While a longer duration would have been more beneficial, it will still be a wonderful opportunity for many to max out their potential rewards in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 double Souls event benefits

Starting at 8 pm ET, players will be able to collect two times more Souls, as enemies will double the amount of Souls they drop when killed. Moreover, the number of caps on matches put on Al Mazrah (night) matches will also be doubled for all. This makes it the perfect time for players to grind the applicable game modes and increase the amount of Souls they have.