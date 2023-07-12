Warzone 2 players think new skin from The Boys might be pay-to-win

Warzone 2 fans are worried that the new Black noir operator from The Boys might become a pay-to-win skin when it releases. With the brand new collaboration with The Boys TV show, Call of Duty brings some iconic superheroes/supervillains to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. The notorious villain Black Noir is also coming with Starlight and Homelander. However, fans are skeptical about the cosmetic due to its completely black outfit, like the Roze skin from the previous iteration.

If you are a veteran Warzone player, you'd know that the Roze skin ran riot in Resurgence and Battle Royale due to its low visibility. As it was a part of the battle pass item, players who bought the latter obtained the skin.

The skin's low visibility in dark corners immediately became a threat to all. The devs had to change the game's lighting to stop people from spamming the Roze skin.

Warzone 2 players are afraid as Black Noir skin from The Boys might overthrow Roze skin as a pay-to-win item

Fans on Reddit were immediately vocal and called out Activision for their pay-to-win merchandise in-game. While The Boys crossover has excited the community more about the mid-season update in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, introducing the Black Noir skin is surely turning out to be a mood kill.

A user named TheDeadlyAvenger posted a thread on Reddit, stating:

Fans on Reddit got extremely worried as one user pointed out that the skin is even worse than the Roze skin. However, some part of the community does not agree with the backlash.

According to a user named gruvccc, the lighting condition in the game is much better than in its previous iteration. The color black also does not possess the same threat as before in the game.

Controversy aside, players are quite excited to see how this brand-new skin will be a part of Warzone 2 in the near future.

Will it be the next Roze skin, or will it be something new that won't affect the gameplay? The skin goes live on July 20.

For more information regarding the operator bundle, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.

