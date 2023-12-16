Warzone devs disable SnakeShot ammunition for being overpowered

Call of Duty: Warzone developers have officially disabled the SnakeShot ammunition for being extremely overpowered. After the battle royale's December 14 update, which nerfed almost all of this title's meta weapons, players realized that this attachment was extremely overpowered and could decimate foes in mid-range.

As such, Warzone's primary developers, Raven Software, immediately acknowledged the issue and removed this attachment temporarily from the game. If you want to know what the studio said regarding this situation, continue reading.

Warzone devs acknowledge SnakeShot meta is overpowered and disable it from Gunsmith

For veteran players, the SnakeShot meta is nothing new in Warzone. The CoD community has seen it return multiple times in the battle royale title. Be it in Verdansk or Al Mazrah; the overpowered attachment was always an issue in terms of weapon balancing.

While Raven Software focused on nerfing guns like the Bas-B, DG-58, and more, players found this hidden gem to dominate the game. However, the SnakeShot meta's return surely ruined the weapon balancing in this game. Gamers found out that if they use this ammunition on the TYR Handgun, it evaporates enemies in mid-range combat — which shouldn't be the case for a handgun.

Warzone devs acknowledged the current issue with the TYR Handgun (Image via X)

On Call of Duty Updates' official X account, the developers stated:

"We've deployed an update to disable the use of Snakeshot Ammunition on the Tyr Handgun in public Playlists. It will remain visible in the Gunsmith but will not be usable in a match."

This suggests that players will still be able to see the attachment in the game's Gunsmith system but won't be able to equip it on their weapons.

For those wondering when the attachment will return, Activision has yet to declare anything regarding that. However, the developers are working on a fix to nerf the attachment, and it can be expected to come back very soon.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section to get the latest updates regarding Warzone.