Best Snakeshot meta loadout in Warzone after nerf in Season 1

Warzone players are constantly seeking the optimal weapon loadout to gain a competitive advantage in the game. The current buzz revolves around the Snakeshot, which has made a triumphant return in Season 1 of MW3 Warzone, disrupting the established order. Despite recent nerfs to other weapons, the Snakeshot continues to dominate, captivating players with its raw power and efficiency.

The Snakeshot boasts a storied history in Warzone and is consistently labeled as one of the most powerful and dominant metas. With recent nerfs to instant-kill weapons like the Interceptor and the BAS-B, the Snakeshot unexpectedly emerges as the champion, refusing to relinquish its throne.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Warzone Snakeshot loadout breakdown

Perk Package:

Perk Slot 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Bird's Eye

Equipment:

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

To unlock the Snakeshot's full potential, a meticulously crafted loadout is essential. It should include strategic elements like smokes and knives for maneuvering, Double Time for enhanced mobility, Sleight of hand for faster reloads, and Bird's Eye for heightened tactical awareness. Additional perks, such as Tempered, enable players to refill armor quickly.

All the attachments for the Akimbo TYR

For the Snakeshot's close-quarter dominance, the TYR in Akimbo is the focus point:

Recommended build:

Rear Grip: Akimbo TYR

Akimbo TYR Barrel: ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel

ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel Trigger Action: Ullr's Fury

Ullr's Fury Ammunition: 12.7 X 55 MM Snakeshot Ammo

12.7 X 55 MM Snakeshot Ammo Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

The linchpin of this loadout is the Snakeshot ammo, transforming the TYR into a hip-fire powerhouse. This ammunition, available as an Armory unlock, converts the pistol into a lethal close-quarter weapon with a devastating damage radius. Players are advised to manually select and unlock Snakeshot ammo from the armory.

Akimbo tier rear grip and trigger action

To fully exploit the Snakeshot's potential, players should equip the Akimbo tier rear grip and Ullr's Fury trigger action.

The combination of the fastest fire rate and trigger response time facilitates aggressive playstyles, enabling players to push close and dominate in the heart of battle.

Best primary weapon to the Akimbo TYR in Warzone

The Akimbo can be the perfect secondary weapon to be paired with a Light-Machine Gun (LMG) like the BRUEN WZ. It can also be used as a support for snipers like the KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle.

This Snakeshot meta loadout in Warzone (post-Season 1 nerf) stands as an unstoppable force on the battlefield. Despite expectations of a more balanced meta, the Snakeshot has defied the odds, solidifying its position as the most potent weapon in the game.

While the community awaits potential nerfs, players can capitalize on the loadout's strength, wreaking havoc on their opponents. The ever-changing Warzone meta may present new challenges, but for now, the Akimbo TYR Snakeshot remains the undisputed king of close-quarter combat.