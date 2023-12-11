Best TYR loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone has some of the most powerful sidearms in its weapons arsenal, like the TYR pistol. It is a powerful weapon with immense stopping power and can be called a hand cannon due to its significant damage output at close range. It features Akimbo grips to help you dual-wield it and destroy any enemy squad that decides to push and engage you in a close-quarter gunfight.

Warzone has become a playground for enthusiasts who wish to try out new weapon builds. The advanced gunsmith platform allows you to customize a weapon and engineer a perfect fit for your playstyle. Despite the steep competition from Sub Machine Guns (SMGs), the TYR manages to shine brightest with its outstanding performance that can eliminate enemies with two to three shots.

This article will highlight the best TYR loadout in Warzone.

Best TYR loadout attachments in Warzone

TYR Handgun (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the attachments that you can utilize to create the best TYR build in Warzone.

Recommended build

Barrel: ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel

ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel Laser: Verdant Hook Mounted Laser

Verdant Hook Mounted Laser Ammunition: 12.7x55mm Snake Shot

12.7x55mm Snake Shot Trigger Action: Ullr’s Fury

Ullr’s Fury Rear Grip: Akimbo TYR

The ZIU-16 Heavy Long barrel increases damage range, bullet velocity, and gun kick control.

The Verdant Hook Mounted laser increases hip fire accuracy to provide consistent gunfire.

The 12.7x55mm Snake Shot rounds increase the accuracy of the weapon and increase the overall damage output at close range.

The Ullr’s Fury trigger action increases the fire rate of the pistol for rapid gunfights.

The Akimbo TYR rear grip enables you to dual-wield the gun but makes it so that you can only hipfire with it.

Best TYR class setup and perks

TYR weapon in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here are a few items that you can equip to make the most out of the TYR weapon build in the battle royale.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The TYR can be an excellent weapon with attachments that increase its damage range and damage output without compromising its movement speed. It can land devastating blows on enemy operators in close-range gunfights and eliminate them with ease.

The EOD perk increases resistance to non-killstreak explosives and reduces damage. The Double Time perk increases movement speed by increasing Tactical Sprint duration and reducing its cooldown.

The Tempered perk provides you the ability to apply full armor with only two plates. The Resolute perk is crucial for close-quarter encounters as it gives you a burst of speed when under enemy gunfire.

How to unlock TYR in Warzone?

The TYR pistol can be unlocked quite easily. You need to raise your account level to military rank 50. Once you do so, the gun will automatically unlock in your inventory.

Best secondary to TYR in Warzone

Expand Tweet

The TYR can be paired with a heavy weapon like the Holger 5.56 Light Machine Gun (LMG) to compensate for medium and long-range gunfights.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides.