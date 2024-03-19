Warzone Mobile competitor got called out for copying Rebirth Island map

An upcoming game, Bloodstrike Mobile, got called out by the Call of Duty community for copying Warzone Mobile's Rebirth Island. Since the game's announcement, fans have seen this as an alternative to Warzone Mobile. The game will also be released on the same day as CoD Battle Royale.

However, in the most recent announcement post, Bloodstrike Mobile announced a brand new battle royale map named "Shutter Island." The CoD community didn't take much time to see the resemblance between this map and their favorite Rebirth Island in Warzone Mobile.

Is Bloodstrike's Shutter Island a copy of Warzone Mobile's Rebirth Island?

A popular content creator named @iYatoOfficial posted a comparison image on their X account, and from side by side, the Shutter Island has some uncanny resemblance to Warzone Mobile's Rebirth Island. For veteran CoD fans, Rebirth Island is not even a new map.

In the OG Warzone, Rebirth Island was the most popular Resurgence map. After Activision removed it from the game, fans have been clamoring for its return for a long time.

Finally, the map is coming with the Warzone Mobile release, and the PC and Console versions of the game soon. However, with Bloodstrike Mobile releasing a map named Shutter Island, some CoD fans have called out the dev team.

In the official announcement post, a user said:

"Oh I think you miss spelt Rebirth Island

A number of users also revealed that the map "looks familiar", which is a clear indication of the Rebirth Island inspiration. However, some users pointed out that the Rebirth Island or the Alcatraz map in CoD Mobile/ Black Ops was actually inspired by a real place called Alcatraz, hence, no one has the copy right. According to them Shutter Island might have been inspired by the same place as well.

