What is NX1? Call of Duty's Future Warfare game explained

Leaked information and videos related to a canceled Xbox 360-era Call of Duty game known as "Future Warfare" or "NX1" have become a trending topic in the Call of Duty community. The gameplay footage resembles Modern Warfare 2 and 3, which were popular titles in the Call of Duty franchise.

Recent posts on X have shared two videos related to this purported game, sparking interest among Call of Duty enthusiasts. The leaked content suggests that the game would have taken place in a futuristic setting. Here's everything you need to know about the title.

Call of Duty's Future Warfare 'NX1' gameplay leaked

Expand Tweet

On January 27, X user @mangafigurines uploaded a two-minute leaked footage of NX1, which showcased a sequence featuring individuals in space suits being targeted outside a moon base in a low-gravity environment. In the video, the character successfully enters the base, only to face another attack that results in significant damage to the facility.

Expand Tweet

User @catgurlfriend quote-tweeted the first post, also sharing NX1 video footage. Apparently, the game also seems to have a multiplayer mode, with one of the maps being a ruined desert town. The player uses dual Glock 18 pistols and a more intriguing futuristic DMR-like rifle.

The leaked footage initially confused fans of the Call of Duty franchise, but it was later confirmed by Brian Bright (Neversoft developer) that it was indeed an unreleased CoD project.

Expand Tweet

Bright explained that Activision had given Neversoft an opportunity to create a Call of Duty game, which they called Future Warfare or NX1. Despite the developer's efforts, the game, which was supposedly slated for a 2013 release, was ultimately canceled by Activision in favor of Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Ghosts.

Notably, the UI colors resembled those in Call of Duty: Ghosts and the protagonist shared the name Walker with the main character from the title. Additionally, the released game featured a weapon called the NX-1 Disruptor, suggesting a connection between the two titles.

While fans expressed disappointment at not being able to experience the unreleased game, there remains hope that there might be a way to play it in the future or that a similar game may be developed.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty news and updates.

CoD Black Ops 4's canceled "War mode" gameplay got leaked || Call of Duty dev studios go through massive layoffs, what does the future hold? || Call of Duty League (CDL) 2024 major live results