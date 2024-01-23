One shot Lockwood 300 is "absolute destruction" in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

In the wake of the recent Warzone patch, a formidable force has made its presence felt on the battlefield - the one-shot Lockwood 300 Shotgun. This absolute powerhouse has re-emerged, ready to unleash destruction in the lobbies of Verdansk and Rebirth Island alike. For players seeking to dominate close-quarters engagements and leave a trail of adversaries in their wake, the Lockwood 300 is the weapon of choice.

In this article, we'll look at the optimal loadout to maximize the potential of this one-shot wonder.

Lockwood 300 Loadout in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

To harness the full potential of the Lockwood 300, players are advised to equip a carefully curated set of attachments. The recommended build includes:

Muzzle: Bryson Series XII Choke

Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Trigger Action: Maelstorm Dual Trigger

Each attachment is crucial in enhancing the Shotgun's performance, from extending its effective range to tightening pellet spread and increasing overall damage output.

The Bryson Series XII Choke Choke and Matuzek 812 Barrel, in particular, play pivotal roles in boosting range and ensuring maximum damage delivery, even against moving targets.

Meanwhile, the Heist Stock Mod grants unparalleled mobility, allowing players to outmaneuver opponents easily. The Maelstorm Dual Trigger is the linchpin, enabling simultaneous firing for that game-changing one-shot kill.

Lockwood 300 class setup

To complement the Lockwood 300, a strategic class setup is essential. The following equipment and perks are recommended:

Perk Package:

Perk Slot 1: Double Time

Perk Slot 2: Sleight of Hand

Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Lethal: Throwing Knife

These perks and equipment synergize seamlessly with the Lockwood 300's playstyle. Double Time enables extended tactical sprints, crucial for chasing down adversaries and escaping tight situations. Sleight of Hand ensures swift reloads, maintaining pressure on opponents. Tempered reduces armor plate requirements, enhancing battlefield efficiency, while Resolute increases movement speed when under fire.

The choice of Smoke Grenade and Throwing Knife further adds versatility to the loadout, allowing for strategic plays and quick eliminations.

To wield the Lockwood 300's might, players must attain a Military Rank of 36. Once unlocked, it's recommended to engage in a few matches to level up the Shotgun and unlock the attachments that amplify its potential.

Best Secondary weapon: Bruen MK9

Given the Lockwood 300's close-range dominance in Warzone, pairing it with a capable mid-to-long-range weapon is prudent. The Bruen MK9 LMG, emerging as a meta weapon in the wake of recent updates, complements the Shotgun perfectly, offering versatility and firepower for engagements beyond close quarters in Warzone.

In Warzone Season 1, the resurgence of the one-shot Lockwood 300 adds to the game. As players adapt and strategize, this devastating Shotgun promises to be a force to be reckoned with, reshaping the meta and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.