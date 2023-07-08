Best Bryson 890 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The Bryson 890 is a pump-action Shotgun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 known for its brilliant close-range performance. The weapon is a modified iteration of the Bryson 800, which uses magazines instead of loading the shells manually. This makes the Shotgun faster than its 800 brethren. The gun can eliminate non-shielded enemies instantly with just one shot at ranges up to 12 meters.

This makes the weapon a fantastic choice for clearing rooms and other closed-off spaces. Although the Bryson 890 is a hard-hitting Shotgun, it doesn't do well at range.

The weapon will require a few attachments that help boost its strengths. But that's not all. Players must also curate a Perk Package that complements the Shotgun. That said, this guide will take a closer look at the best Bryson 890 loadout in Warzone 2, the most effective Perks and Equipment for it, and more.

What is the best class setup for the Bryson 890 in Warzone 2?

As already established, the Bryson 890 is an amazing close-range performer but struggles at medium and long range. Hence, you must equip a gun, alongside this weapon, which is versatile and helps you engage in ranged combat. For this purpose, you can go with the Assault Rifles.

At the moment, some of the best Assault Rifles include the M4, the ISO Hemlock, and the Lachmann 556. All of these are solid picks and shouldn't be missed. As for the Perks, you must go with Overkill, as this will enable you to equip to primaries. For the rest, you can pick Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert or Quick Fix.

When it comes to Equipment, you can equip Stun Grenades or Smoke Grenades in the Tactical slot, and Semtex or Throwing Knives in the Lethal slot.

This class will increase your chances of survival in the game and help leverage the strengths of the Shotgun. However, they won't have an impact on the gun directly and, thus, won't help you win more 1v1 gunfights. With that said, the section below covers the best attachments for the Bryson 890 in Warzone 2.

Best attachments for the Bryson 890

The Bryson 890 was recently buffed and is now more viable than ever. Despite the positive tweaks, the Shotgun still has a few issues. For instance, it struggles at range. Hence, the attachments for this weapon must be equipped to achieve higher damage output at range, accuracy, and mobility.

Keeping these conditions in mind, the following attachments are recommended for the Bryson 890:

Barrel: 21.5" Bryson Tacfire

21.5" Bryson Tacfire Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Laser: Point-G3P 04

21.5" Bryson Tacfire increases the damage range of the Shotgun and the bullet velocity. It also tightens the spread, making the gun more accurate.

Bryson Choke also tightens the pellet spread, which is important for a Shotgun as it allows for more bullets to hit the target you are aiming at and thus deal higher damage.

VX Pineapple increases the hip fire accuracy of the gun. It also helps recoil steadiness and aim walking steadiness, making it easier to clear closed angles.

Sawed Off Mod is primarily used to enhance the Bryson 890's mobility. It increases the movement speed of the character with the weapon equipped, the sprint to fire speed, the aim down sight speed, and lastly, helps with hip fire recoil control.

Point-G3P 04 also gives a boost to mobility stats and improves the Shotgun's hip fire accuracy and hip fire recoil control.

How to unlock the Bryson 890 in Warzone 2?

Unlocking the Bryson 890 is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is to use the Bryson 800 in a few matches to progress it up to Level 16. Doing so will unlock the Bryson 890. However, to be eligible for the Bryson 800, you must reach a Military Rank of Level 4 in Warzone 2.

After acquiring the gun, it is advised to level it up by playing a few matches. This will unlock all the attachments suggested in this guide and the slots for them. If you progress it to the maximum level, you will unlock the Tuning feature, giving the option to customize how each attachment works.

That is all there is to know about the best Bryson 890 loadout in Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

