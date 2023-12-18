Pharaoh's Choice bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

Call of Duty has introduced a new bundle named "Pharaoh's Choice" in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, and players can now purchase it from the store to use in-game. In this year's The Haunting event, the Pharaoh was a major boss in Warzone, and it seems the craze continued after the event as Activision added a Pharaoh-themed weapon bundle.

If you want to delve deeper into what's included in the bundle and its price, read below.

What is the price of Pharaoh's Choice bundle in Warzone and MW3?

If players want to purchase the Pharaoh's Choice bundle in Warzone and MW3, they must spend 800 Call of Duty points. They can get this bundle from the "Featured" section in the game store.

If you already have the required amount, then you don't need to worry. However, if you don't, then you must purchase it from the store. Here's what you need to spend to get the CP packs:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What's included in the Pharaoh's Choice bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The bundle comes with a beautifully crafted blueprint of the Holger 556 and other cosmetics. The blueprint is Pharaoh-themed, and it increases the movement speed, sprint to fire speed, aim downside speed in the weapon. Here are all the items included in the bundle in Warzone and MW3:

"Scarab" Blueprint for the Holger 556

"Anubis" Calling Card

"The King" Weapon Sticker

"Anpu" Weapon Charm

"Uraeus" Emblem

That covers everything about the bundle in the game. Activision has added multiple in-game cosmetics that players can purchase from the store. With another The Boys collaboration on the way, it seems the pop culture references in Call of Duty are not ending anytime soon.

Right now, players can also grab the Dune 2 Paul Atreides and Feyd Rautha Operator packs and equip them in the battle royale, multiplayer, and the Zombies.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest news and updates regarding Warzone and MW3.