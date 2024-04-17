CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War Scorestreaks leaked

All Scorestreaks from CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War have been reportedly leaked. A reliable insider has recently shared the full list of Scorestreaks, guns, and many other in-game items that may appear in CoD 2024 from Treyarch Studios. While the title is yet to be officially revealed, the leaks continue to pop up online.

This article will mention the necessary details players need to know regarding the Scorestreaks in CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War.

Note: Players should take early leaks, rumors, and claims with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War to have traditional Scorestreaks, it's claimed

Popular Call of Duty scooper @Vondyispog recently took to social media platform X and shared a long thread based on leaked datamined files. The insider dropped a full list of all the Scorestreaks rumored for CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War.

Firstly, here are all the 23 Scorestreaks (and a Nuke) players can expect to witness in this year's premium release from Treyarch Studios:

RC-XD - 350 Score

Spy Plane - 450 Score

Honeyspot - 500 Score

Care Package - 550 Score

Counter Spy Plane - 600 Score

Grim Reaper - 650 Score

Artillery - 675 Score

Booby Trap - 700 Score

Napalm Strike - 725 Score

Handcannon - 750 Score

Hellstorm Missile - 800 Score

Sentry Turret - 850 Score

War Machine - 900 Score

Valkyrie Rocket - 925 Score

Cerberus Mk.0 - 950 Score

Death Machine - 1000 Score

Nighthawk - 1100 Score

Attack Chopper - 1200 Score

Gas Strike - 1300 Score

Chopper Gunner - 1450 Score

H.A.R.P - 1500 Score

Sniper's Nest - 1750 Score

Air Patrol - 2000 Score

Nuke - 30 Kills

Vondy has also claimed that there will be no Killstreaks and CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War will only feature traditional Scorestreaks. Speaking of the ongoing installment Modern Warfare 3 and its predecessor Modern Warfare 2, both games include an option to toggle between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks based on one's preference.

Black Ops Gulf War is expected for a release in October (Image via Activision)

Moreover, the scooper has revealed the names of several Field Upgrades, perks, and guns expected to be in Call of Duty 2024. However, fans must take all the leaks with a grain of salt right now. It will be interesting to see when the developers will officially announce every detail in an extended blog regarding the game.

According to recent reports, Black Ops Gulf War reveal is rumored to drop by the end of May or during the early week of June this year.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024, don't forget to follow Sportskeeda.

