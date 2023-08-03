Modern Warfare 3 announcement date leaked: How to participate, start time and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 announcement date has been leaked by dataminers and it is sooner than expected. While the leaks for the upcoming Call of Duty have already been flooding the internet, dataminers didn't take any time to reveal the announcement date for Modern Warfare 3. With all the key art and logo images everywhere, it is no surprise that the upcoming title will be the next era of Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty has also officially teased the reveal of the upcoming title. Here is everything you need to know about the leaked dates, how to participate in this grand announcement, and more.

Modern Warfare 3 announcement date and time leaked by dataminers

Dataminer HeyImAlaix posted on Twitter that the official Modern Warfare 3 announcement date will be August 17. It will be held as an in-game event in Warzone 2, as announced by Activision. This information was unearthed within the files of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 update.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Via @HeyImAlaix Worldwide reveal of Modern Warfare III is going to happen via an in game Warzone event on August 17th according to datamined files from the Season 5 update.Via @HeyImAlaix pic.twitter.com/mPOKBSVLxz

The exact time for the event is yet to be available, but based on all the big event timing in Call of Duty, it can be expected that the Modern Warfare 3 announcement event will go live at 9 am PT. We will update the official time when more information arrives.

However, here is the release time for all regions based on our speculation.

August 17, 2023, 9 am PT (US West Coast)

August 17, 2023, 11 pm CT (Illinois)

August 17, 2023, 12 pm ET (US East Coast)

August 17, 2023, 5 pm GMT (UK)

August 17, 2023, 6 pm CEST (Central Europe)

August 17, 2023, 7 pm MSK (Moscow)

August 17, 2023, 9:30 pm IST (India)

August 18, 2023, 12 am CST (China)

August 18, 2023, 1 am JST (Japan)

August 18, 2023, 2 am AEDT (Australia)

August 18, 2023, 4 am NZDT (New Zealand)

How to participate in Modern Warfare 3 announcement?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 announcement will be a part of a reveal event in Warzone 2. The official blog states players will play as the Shadow Company and go against Konni forces in this LTM. After securing a chemical weapon, they'll be rewarded with the reveal of Modern Warfare 3.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for any latest updates regarding Modern Warfare 3.