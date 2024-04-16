New leak suggests controversial perk to return in Call of Duty 2024 title

A controversial perk from classic CoD installments will reportedly return in Call of Duty 2024, aka, Black Ops Gulf War. A data miner recently leaked a list of rumored weapons and other key items from CoD 2024, including a specific perk known as the Last Stand. Treyarch's upcoming premium may bring it back with a different name altogether.

This article will dive a little deeper into the latest leak connected to the Last Stand perk and its rumored return in Call of Duty 2024.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, rumors, or claims with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation made by the developers.

The Last Stand perk will reportedly return as Survivor perk in Call of Duty 2024 game from Treyarch

Popular insider and data miner Exo Vondy recently dropped a long thread on X, combining a list of weapons, items, and perks rumored to appear in CoD 2024 title. Interestingly, one of the threads from Vondy also shared that Call of Duty 2024 would feature the Last Stand perk as the Survivor perk.

The description provided by the leaked intel indicates that players enter the Last Stand after getting killed and get the ability to Self Revive once per life; teammates can revive downed players faster.

An Operator in the Last Stand state as seen in classic Call of Duty games (Image via Activision)

For those unaware, the Last Stand was originally introduced as a perk in 2007's Modern Warfare and 2009's Modern Warfare 2. It enabled players to enter the "Last Stand" state before actually dying. Their operator would lie on the ground with a pistol, and fully eliminating them requires extra damage.

What makes the new leak on Survivor perk, aka, the Last Stand more interesting is that it may also add the mechanism of Self Revive with Call of Duty 2024.

Call of Duty 2024 will reportedly reintroduce content from Black Ops 4

Some recent rumors have also suggested that Treyarch's upcoming project would bring back numerous features from 2018's Black Ops 4. Specifically, the game may feature a similar movement, perks, field upgrades, and more from Black Ops 4.

A still from Black Ops 4 (Image via Activision)

However, all this information is unconfirmed as of now and fans should take every rumor with a grain of salt unless the developers provide an official update.

For more news on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.

