More Warlords are reportedly coming to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 2, according to recent leaks seen in posts on the game's subreddit by u/Typical-Bit-1241 and u/ZeBraTurtieHD. Rumors circulating in the community reveal that three new Warlords (Keres, Rainmaker, and an unnamed Warlord) are coming to the game mode. Meanwhile, players can expect the Warlord Dokkaebi to arrive at MW3 Zombies during the Season 1 Reloaded update on January 17.

Legacy Warlords are a unique feature of the Zombies mode in Modern Warfare 3. Defeating these Warlords grants players access to high-tier rewards and story missions. Read on to learn more about the leaked Warlords in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Three new Warlords are reportedly coming to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 2

Following the announcement of Dokkaebi's launch in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, players might get another set of Warlords to defeat in the game. According to speculations, Keres, Rainmaker, and another unnamed Warlord are set to arrive in Season 2.

Details on the leaked Warlords are scarce, but Keres seems to draw inspiration from the formidable Greek goddess of female death spirits. The connection suggests that players should prepare for a fierce and relentless force that brings devastating wrath to the battlefield when Keres finally steps into the game.

When is Modern Warfare 3 Season 2?

Dokkaebi is coming to MW3 Zombies in Season 1 Reloaded. (Image via Activision)

While Activision has yet to officially confirm the start date for Modern Warfare 3 Season 2, speculations point towards a probable start on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Meanwhile, players are in for a massive update with the ongoing Season 1 Reloaded, scheduled for release today, January 17. A new Warlord, Dokkaebi, is set to arrive in this update.

Ari, known by the call sign Dokkaebi, is a powerful Operator in the KorTac faction who was featured on the battlefields of Modern Warfare III and Warzone 2.0. She is a master of Electronic Warfare and launches aerial assaults with a fleet of autonomously programmed drones. The official blog hints that she is located atop a skyscraper in Zaravan City.

