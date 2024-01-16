Modern Warfare 3 players are selling "bot lobbies" on eBay

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) community was baffled when a listing appeared on eBay, a popular e-commerce platform, for bot lobbies. This bizarre event has never been seen before in a massive online multiplayer title like MW3. However, this has sparked quite a colorful discussion among different players as everyone questioned the integrity of the game for bot lobbies to be listed as a service.

Modern Warfare 3 is a tactical shooter at its core and features a fast-paced gameplay experience. The official Call of Duty blog also announced that the title would receive the much-awaited Ranked Play game mode in the upcoming mid-seasonal update. The appearance of bot lobbies just before the competitive mode might make it challenging to regulate the player ranks.

This article will highlight Modern Warfare 3 bot lobbies being sold on eBay.

Modern Warfare 3 bot lobbies are being sold as a service on eBay

Expand Tweet

A recent X post by @ModernWarzone showcased an image of some player selling Modern Warfare 3 bot lobbies on eBay. This is a questionable item as the game almost guarantees that you would be placed in a lobby that is made up of similarly skilled users. This system, called "Skill-Based Match Making" (SBMM), ensures a fair playing ground for the player base.

Bot lobbies can be simply explained as a match where most players are AI-controlled combatants instead of regular users. This makes the overall gameplay experience relatively easy and greatly reduces the game's competitive nature. While this might be an ideal environment for newcomers, it should not be available to the average gamer with previous shooter experience.

Expand Tweet

The inherent problem tied to bot lobbies is that any normal player can rake in an insane number of eliminations and boost their account statistics. This can also be exploited to complete specific challenges and earn exclusive rewards in the game. These lobbies can also become a quick way to unlock hard-to-get weapons that provide an unfair advantage to participating players against others who put in hours to grind the game.

The service listed on the website itself does not look legitimate, as one cannot guarantee to provide bot lobbies. But it may be possible with certain in-game exploits and third-party tools. This can flag your account, and Activision could permanently ban you from the game without plea options.

We recommend that you steer clear of such things and instead make extra effort to master Modern Warfare 3 by learning its mechanics. Fans should also watch for suspicious activity, report any exploits to the official Activision Support team, and help the developer improve the gameplay experience.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates and Warzone and MW3 operator skin guides.

A-Train operator bundle || Metamere operator bundle || Update Requires Restart blueprint bundle || Beach Boomin bundle