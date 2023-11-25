Rebirth Island will reportedly come to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Recent Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 leaks courtesy of @MWIIINTEL on X (previously Twitter) hint at an intriguing crossover between the iconic Rebirth Island map and the undead battleground of MW3 Zombies. The page shared a picture of Rebirth Island with green smoke, suggesting that the cherished map from Call of Duty: Warzone could soon carve its place in the gameplay landscape of MW3 Zombies.

Everything known about Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and Rebirth island

@MWIIINTEL has established itself as a trustworthy source of Call of Duty leaks, routinely providing players with insights into upcoming features, maps, and Easter Eggs. Despite the speculative nature of the leaked information, this source's proven track record lends weight to the rumor, thereby stirring up a lot of curiosity in the Modern Warfare 3 community.

The post suggests that a Rebirth Island reveal is in the works. However, the nature of this remains veiled in uncertainty, leaving fans to wonder whether it will seamlessly integrate into the chaotic realm of Warzone or inject a fresh dose of excitement into the pulse-pounding Zombies experience.

The world of Rebirth Island

Renowned for its hidden secrets and engaging design, Rebirth Island has become synonymous with Easter Eggs. This established history of secrets hidden in the island's nooks and crannies has fueled speculation, generating a sense of foreboding about something special for MW3 players on the horizon.

The future of MW3 Zombies

As the Call of Duty franchise continues to break boundaries and astonish its dedicated player base, the possible incorporation of Rebirth Island into the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode raises a multitude of questions.

The main query at this point revolves around whether this map will seamlessly enhance the Warzone experience or introduce an entirely new layer of charm to the zombie-infested landscapes.

For the time being, fans are encouraged to look out for @MWIIINTEL's posts as well as other reliable sources for any further developments on the Rebirth Island's return to Modern Warfare 3.