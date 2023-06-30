Warzone 2 Season 5 operators got leaked: Mace, Graves, and more

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is currently underway, which was released on June 14. The major update added a lot of anticipated content to the game, including the full release of Warzone Ranked, a new Resurgence map called Vondel, an overhaul for DMZ, new operators, weapon skins, new vehicles, and more.

Before the release of the next season, a 'Reloaded' update will be released mid-way through the current one that will add even more content to the game while also fixing bugs and glitches. However, data miners have found files that point out a range that will most likely be added to the game with Season 5, including new operators.

Which new operators will be added to Warzone 2 with Season 5?

Operators are added to the game with significant updates in the latest Call of Duty games. Players should not confuse new operators with new skins, as each operator frequently adds multiple skins to the game. However, operators are significant aspects of the story of Warzone 2, which release with new seasons.

For instance, Season 3 added two anticipated characters from the campaign of Modern Warfare 2 to the games, Valeria and Alejandro, now playable operators.

Graces and Mace, two essential characters from the campaign, are supposedly set to be added to Warzone 2 with Season 5. Furthermore, it is most likely that the next season's story will revolve around these characters, as Graves is an antagonist. In contrast, Mace is part of the Allegiance from Modern Warfare (2019), making them two enemies.

Reality @r3al1tyuk Warren Kole (Grave's actor) posted this on Insta 30 minutes ago. Basically all but confirms he's gonna be an operator in my eyes lol Warren Kole (Grave's actor) posted this on Insta 30 minutes ago. Basically all but confirms he's gonna be an operator in my eyes lol https://t.co/K8eJAJuGAu

The leaks and rumors also confirm that Graves is not dead, as was hinted at in the campaign of Modern Warfare 2. More details about the same will be shown in the story trailers of Season 5 and the cinematic after players first boot up the game after the major update.

There is no official release date for Season 5, but speculations can be made. The following season can be expected to commence on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, when the current season of Warzone 2 is scheduled to conclude.

Season 4 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes