Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 June 27 patch notes: Bug fixes, Vondel gameplay adjustments, and more

On June 27, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 received a minor update. The patch addressed a few problems and minor changes to the Vondel Resurgence mode. Notably, a critical bug patch was done, removing an inaccurate summary of a player's eliminations from the scoreboard. This specific issue had serious repercussions, resulting in the postponement of the WSOW tournament.

However, the developers responded quickly and successfully tackled the ongoing issues with both titles, resulting in a more enjoyable gameplay experience for the committed fanbase.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 June 27 patch notes: All global changes

Call of Duty Updates @CODUpdates



A minor update has gone live to fix an issue where the scoreboard was displaying an inaccurate summary of a Player's eliminations.



The patch notes have been amended:



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the cursor defaults to the XP Token menu instead of Loadouts when pausing while in-match

Fixed an issue with Perk Packages being reset that prevented some players from logging in

Fixed an issue where War Tracks preview audio would overlap when previewed in another vehicle

Fixed an issue where players were unable to back out of Private Match Matchmaking before servers were available

Fixed an issue where Profile Account Level could display incorrectly on a fresh launch

All Warzone 2-specific modifications included in June 27 patch

Gameplay adjustments

Vondel | Resurgence

Ground Loot

Perk Packages added to ground loot and loot caches.

Increased number of Armor Plates found in ground loot.

Tempered Plate Carrier added to ground loot.

Contracts

Increased number of Contracts across the map

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the scoreboard was displaying an inaccurate summary of a player's eliminations

Fixed an issue where the Nova “Champion’s Quest” Titan 239 Operator Skin was displaying incorrectly in the front end

Fixed an issue where players would receive XP when dying while the Most Wanted Contract was active

Fixed an issue where the Quick Fix Perk would remain permanently active in a match after the pre-match lobby ends

Fixed an issue preventing players from leaving a match when their squad was eliminated

Fixed an issue where a broken animation is present in the exfil cutscene if a Throwing Knife was equipped when a match was won

Fixed an issue where the monetary value of items disappears after completing the Signals Intelligence contract in DMZ

Fixed an issue where the game could crash when trying to add a Weapon to an insured slot in DMZ

All the changes listed above were made to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with the release of the June 27 patch.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much more 🔥 Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now 💪 https://t.co/IStz7phNtS

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

