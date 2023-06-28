Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 June 27 patch notes: Bug fixes, Vondel gameplay adjustments, and more

On June 27, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 received a minor update. The patch addressed a few problems and minor changes to the Vondel Resurgence mode. Notably, a critical bug patch was done, removing an inaccurate summary of a player's eliminations from the scoreboard. This specific issue had serious repercussions, resulting in the postponement of the WSOW tournament.
However, the developers responded quickly and successfully tackled the ongoing issues with both titles, resulting in a more enjoyable gameplay experience for the committed fanbase.
Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 June 27 patch notes: All global changes
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the cursor defaults to the XP Token menu instead of Loadouts when pausing while in-match
- Fixed an issue with Perk Packages being reset that prevented some players from logging in
- Fixed an issue where War Tracks preview audio would overlap when previewed in another vehicle
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to back out of Private Match Matchmaking before servers were available
- Fixed an issue where Profile Account Level could display incorrectly on a fresh launch
All Warzone 2-specific modifications included in June 27 patch
Gameplay adjustments
Vondel | Resurgence
Ground Loot
- Perk Packages added to ground loot and loot caches.
- Increased number of Armor Plates found in ground loot.
- Tempered Plate Carrier added to ground loot.
Contracts
- Increased number of Contracts across the map
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the scoreboard was displaying an inaccurate summary of a player's eliminations
- Fixed an issue where the Nova “Champion’s Quest” Titan 239 Operator Skin was displaying incorrectly in the front end
- Fixed an issue where players would receive XP when dying while the Most Wanted Contract was active
- Fixed an issue where the Quick Fix Perk would remain permanently active in a match after the pre-match lobby ends
- Fixed an issue preventing players from leaving a match when their squad was eliminated
- Fixed an issue where a broken animation is present in the exfil cutscene if a Throwing Knife was equipped when a match was won
- Fixed an issue where the monetary value of items disappears after completing the Signals Intelligence contract in DMZ
- Fixed an issue where the game could crash when trying to add a Weapon to an insured slot in DMZ
All the changes listed above were made to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with the release of the June 27 patch.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.