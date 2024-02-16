Warzone and MW3's new Dune event will reportedly feature free Paul Atreides operator skin 

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3's upcoming Dune event will reportedly feature a Paul Atreides operator skin as a reward. Popular Call of Duty news channel Detonated posted on Twitter that the Dune protagonist will soon be available to unlock for free.

The Dune protagonist has featured in Call of Duty previously. Paul Atreides (played by Timothee Chalamet) was part of an operator bundle in Warzone and MW3. This time, as per the leak, it will be an event reward to celebrate Dune 2's release this March.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming event and how to unlock the Paul Atreides operator skin in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

How to potentially unlock Paul Atreides skin for free in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Expand Tweet

According to the leak, this operator skin will be granted as a reward to players during the brand new Dune event, which is reportedly called "Dune Emperor." To unlock the operator skin, you will have to complete all the objectives in the event. Activision is yet to release any official information about this.

Previously, in Call of Duty's official blog for Season 2, it was mentioned that a Dune event named 'Dune Rule of the Fate' would be coming to Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. We aren't quite sure yet if the leaked event is separate, but we will provide updates as we know more.

In the CoD blog's Dune event section, it was mentioned that players would have to "take control of the throne of fate." Activision is yet to reveal how this "throne of fate" will play out, but, given all the previous collaborations, it can be expected that players would be required to complete in-game objectives within a certain period of time.

When does the new Dune event begin in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3?

According to the leak, the upcoming Dune event will begin on March 6, 2024, with the release of the Season 2 Reloaded in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. However, take this information with a grain of salt, as things may change anytime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest news and updates regarding Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.