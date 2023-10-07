When is Warzone Mobile releasing?

Call of Duty fans eagerly await the arrival of Warzone Mobile, a portable adaptation of the immensely popular battle royale game Warzone. As it initially saw a limited release in certain regions, players all over the world speculated when they would be able to play it. Recent Activision announcements made during the COD NEXT event on October 6 shed some light on its launch window, providing the mobile gaming community with a reason for optimism.

This article delves into Warzone Mobile's global release details and what players can expect as they prepare to dive into this version of the fan-favorite BR game.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile release window announced at COD NEXT event

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile was previously available in select regions, which meant limited accessibility. However, it is expected to be launched globally in Spring 2024. This title's precise release date is yet to be revealed.

It's worth mentioning that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released on November 1, with its first season launching on November 10. Though COD Warzone's mobile version was initially anticipated to arrive with this title, it will have a different launch date now.

Since the developer offered a release window of Spring 2024, the title will likely come out between March and May of next year. Most spring releases are scheduled in that time frame. As such, it is reasonable to anticipate a maximum seven-month delay from the originally planned November 2023 roll-out date.

It's worth noting that further delays in Activision's release schedule are possible, so fans ought to remain vigilant about any changes. The studio recently announced that the game may be distributed to new territories as part of a soft launch so it can reach an even wider player base.

Gamers who have access to the restricted beta testing phase have noticed improvements in each game version, with the iOS one receiving positive reviews. The Android edition might need more time to offer an enjoyable experience. Streamers said they faced a number of issues and glitches when playing this version at the COD NEXT event.