Tracer Pack Hellsing Operator Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Price, what's included, and more

The Tracer Pack Hellsing Operator Bundle is currently available in Warzone 2 and MW2. Needless to say, the main highlight of the bundle is Operator Alucard, all geared up to slay his foes this Halloween season. But that's not all. Other than Count Dracula himself, the bundle also contains a plethora of other unique items, such as weapon blueprints, a vehicle skin, a finishing move, an emblem, a loading screen, and a lot more.

Alucard is among the first of many licensed Operators coming to the two shooter titles in Season 6. The bundle went live on October 3, 2023. Throughout the season, fans can expect Halloween-themed bundles with Operators such as Ash Williams, Skeletor, Lilith, Inarius, and more.

However, in this article, we'll only take a look at the Hellsing bundle, including its price, content, and more.

What is the price of the Hellsing Operator Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Tracer Pack Hellsing Operator Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 costs 2400 CP, which is around $20 in real-world currency. If you have sufficient COD points in your account, you can purchase the bundle from the in-game store. Since it is a new addition, you can find it directly in the featured section of the store.

If you don't have the required amount of COD points, you can purchase the requisite amount from your platform's respective storefront, i.e., Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X, Battle.net or Steam for Windows PC, and the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5.

COD points are usually available in packs.

200 COD Points: $1.99

500 COD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

That said, if you wish to purchase the Hellsing Operator Bundle, you will need to purchase the $19.99 COD points pack. That will provide you with a total of 2400 CP.

What is included in the Hellsing Operator Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Hellsing Operator Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 includes a total of 10 items.

"Alucard" Operator Skin

Operator Skin "Hell Sing Arms" PDSW 528 Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Red/Watcher, Death Effect: Third Eye)

PDSW 528 Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Red/Watcher, Death Effect: Third Eye) "Jackal" GS Magna Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Red/Watcher, Death Effect: Third Eye)

GS Magna Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Red/Watcher, Death Effect: Third Eye) "Casull" .50 GS Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Red/Watcher, Death Effect: Third Eye)

.50 GS Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Red/Watcher, Death Effect: Third Eye) "Fate and Consequence" Finishing Move

Finishing Move "Hellsing Ride" Vehicle Skin

Vehicle Skin "Hellsing" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Hellsing Family" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Vampire's Eye" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "Hell's Gate Arrested" Emblem

It goes without saying that all items in this bundle are Hellsing-themed and suit the spooky makeover of Season 6 in both titles.

That covers everything that there is to know about the Hellsing Operator Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2.