Tracer Pack Inarius Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Release date, price, what's included, and more

The Tracer Pack Inarius Operator bundle is just a couple of days away from release in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) and Warzone 2. In the Season 6 roadmap, the developer announced several new Operators from different universes for the Halloween season. Among them, a Diablo 4 crossover was also announced, where the shooter game would bring in Lilith and Inarius from Blizzard's popular action RPG.

Now that Lilith has made her way to the game, Inarius will soon be joining the two titles in a few days' time. That said, for fans interested in acquiring the character, in this article we'll be taking a closer look at the bundle's release date, its price, all the content, and more.

Tracer Pack Inarius Operator bundle price and release date in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Tracer Pack Inarius Operator bundle will be available on October 26, 2023, in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2. As for the price, it will cost you 2400 CP, which is around $20 in real-world currency.

Once the bundle goes live, you'll be able to buy it directly from the in-game store's Featured section, provided you have the required amount of COD points. If you don't have sufficient COD points, you can head over to your platform's respective store i.e., Microsoft Store, Battle.net or Steam, and PlayStation Store to purchase the additional amount.

They can be bought in packs, and here's how much they cost:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

If you are looking to buy only the Inarius bundle and have zero COD points balance in your account, you'll have to buy the 2000 CP pack for $19.99. This will give you 400 additional points, summing up the total to 2400 CP.

What is included in the Tracer Pack Inarius Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Everything included in the Tracer Pack Inarius Operator bundle of Warzone 2 and MW2 (Image via Activision)

The upcoming Tracer Pack Inarius Operator bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 will contain a total of nine items, including the Fallen Angel himself. They are:

"Inarius" Operator skin

Operator skin "Fallen Angel" ISO 9mm Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Yellow/Mistflame, Death Effect: Reclamation)

ISO 9mm Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Yellow/Mistflame, Death Effect: Reclamation) "Heaven's War" FJX Imperium Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Yellow/Mistflame, Death Effect: Reclamation)

FJX Imperium Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Yellow/Mistflame, Death Effect: Reclamation) "Inarius Impaling" Finishing Move

Finishing Move "Heaven's Castaway" Vehicle Skin

Vehicle Skin "Cathedral of Light" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Rogue Angel" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Archangel" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "World Father" Emblem

That covers everything that there is to know about the Inarius Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2. Fans who purchase the bundle will also be able to avail all of its content in Modern Warfare 3.

