Tracer Pack Santa Gnaws Ultra Skin Bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

To celebrate Christmas 2023, Activision has added a brand new Tracer Pack named Santa Gnaws Ultra Skin in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. With the CODMAS event live in both games right now, it's a great time to purchase this bundle and use the Zombie Santa (Santa Gnaws) Operator that Activision has featured in the CoD battle royale, multiplayer, and the Zombies mode.

More information regarding the collection, its price, etc., can be found below.

Tracer Pack Santa Gnaws Ultra Skin Bundle price in Warzone and MW3

If you want to buy the Santa Gnaws Ultra Skin Bundle, you need to spend 2,800 Call of Duty points. The collection is live right now, and to purchase it, you need to go to the Featured section of the in-game store.

If you don't have enough Call of Duty points, you can always purchase them from the store as well. Here is the list of pricing of the CoD points:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What's included in Tracer Pack Santa Gnaws Ultra Skin in Warzone and MW3?

Here is everything that's included in the bundle:

" Undead Saint " Operator skin for Claus (Finishing move - Suplex Deluxe)

" Operator skin for Claus (Finishing move - Suplex Deluxe) " Mad Red Menace " blueprint for MCW (Tracer/ Impact - Horrifying Holiday Tracers)

" blueprint for MCW (Tracer/ Impact - Horrifying Holiday Tracers) " Naughty List " blueprint for AMR9 SMG (Tracer/ Impact - Horrifying Holiday Tracers)

" blueprint for AMR9 SMG (Tracer/ Impact - Horrifying Holiday Tracers) Brain Rot Ammo Mod X3

" Santa's Undead Army " Large Decal

" Large Decal " Jolly Old Elf " Weapon Sticker

" Weapon Sticker " Dead Cold " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm "Checking It" Twice" Emblem

That covers everything you need to know about the Tracer Pack Santa Gnaws Ultra Skin Bundle. The CODMAS event is already live in Warzone and MW3 and will end on January 3 at 8 am PT.

