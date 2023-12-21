How to unlock Zombie Santa Operator in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone have received a fresh bundle called the Santa Gnaws Ultra Skin Tracer Pack (Zombie Santa bundle). It arrived alongside the popular CoD Christmas event, which introduced a variety of holiday game modes across both multiplayer and battle royale titles. You can check out this bundle by visiting the official Call of Duty blog page, where it is listed with other collections like the Dune pack and more.

MW3 and Warzone have amassed a massive catalog of cosmetics after receiving bundles from MW2. However, the new Zombie Santa collection is unique and exclusive to this year’s CODMAS event. If you like collecting rare items, this is a great chance to get the entire Christmas pack and enjoy new blueprints.

This article will highlight the best way to get the Santa Gnaws, also known as Zombie Santa, Operator in Warzone and MW3.

How to get Zombie Santa Operator in Warzone and MW3

Santa Gnaws Ultra Skin bundle (Image via Activision)

Here is a quick guide that you can use to claim the Zombie Santa Operator skin and use it in Warzone and MW3.

Launch your game and head towards the Store tab.

Once you enter the Store page, you must scroll down on the new bundles and find the one with the nametag Tracer Pack: Santa Gnaws Ultra Skin.

You then need to click on it and enter the bundle. Here, you can take a look at all the items you will receive if you get the entire pack.

You can then click on the Purchase option to start the transaction process.

Once this is done, you need to follow the instructions and complete the payment.

As soon as the purchase is done, the entire bundle will unlock for your account.

You can choose to equip the items directly from the same store page or find the individual items in your inventory.

It is important to note that if you rush and equip the new pack items, you might delete your existing loadout weapons. So it is best to create a fresh loadout and equip the shiny new blueprints alongside the correct gear and equipment.

All items included in the Santa Gnaws Ultra Skin Tracer Pack

Undead Saint operator skin (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the rewards that you can claim once you buy the entire Santa Gnaws bundle.

“ Undead Saint ” Operator Skin

” Operator Skin “ Suplex Deluxe ” Finishing Move

” Finishing Move “ Mad Red Menace ” MCW Weapon Blueprint

” MCW Weapon Blueprint “ Naughty List ” AMR9 Weapon Blueprint

” AMR9 Weapon Blueprint Brain Rot Ammo Mod (x3) Zombies Acquisition

(x3) Zombies Acquisition “ Santa’s Undead Army ” Large Decal

” Large Decal “ Jolly Old Elf ” Weapon Sticker

” Weapon Sticker “ Dead Cold ” Weapon Charm

” Weapon Charm “Checking It Twice” Emblem

The Christmas event is scheduled to end on January 3, 2024, and do away with mini-events like Santa’s Slayground. If you want to expand your cosmetics collection with free rewards, it is best to grind the game and complete the currently available challenges.

