Santa's Slayground in Warzone Christmas event: How to play, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Warzone is hosting a series of fresh challenges with its Christmas event. These limited-time modes and objectives have been introduced alongside compelling rewards for players to grind the game. One such mini-event within the Call of Duty HQ platform is Santa’s Slayground, which is available for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and the battle royale.

Through this Warzone mini-event, you can complete a list of objectives and secure cosmetics like calling cards, stickers, and even one exclusive weapon blueprint. These are free and only require you to earn XP and meet the unlock criteria for each item. The challenges will be provided through the event screen for all the included rewards.

This article will highlight Santa’s Slayground event in Warzone.

How to play Santa’s Slayground in Warzone Christmas event?

Santa's Slayground event tab (Image via Activision)

Here is a short guide to help you play the new Santa’s Slayground mini-event in Warzone CODMAS.

Launch the game and head to the “Events” tab on the top ribbon.

Select the Santa’s Slayground tile to view the different challenges and start completing them in Warzone or MW3.

The criteria for each item can be noted by toggling each mode that they are available in for you—MW3, Zombies, and the battle royale.

You can earn the rewards after completing the required objectives.

Once you've completed the entire event, go for the final reward and obtain the weapon blueprint called “Ugliest Sweater.”

Note that this event will last only for a short period, so grind and complete all the missions as fast as possible to expand your cosmetics collection.

All Santa’s Slayground rewards

Santa's Slayground rewards (Image via Activision)

Here's a list of all the items you can get through the Santa’s Slayground mini-event in the battle royale.

Underbaker Sticker

Double Weapon XP Token

Battle Pass Tier Skip

Mistle Toe Charm

Deadly Knit Calling Card

Lil’ Krampus Emblem

Santa’s Right Hand Finishing Move

Ugliest Sweater DG-58 LSW Blueprint

These rewards will be immediately awarded to your account once you complete the associated challenge. You can equip them directly from the in-game inventory.

When does Santa’s Slayground event end?

Ugliest Sweater weapon blueprint (Image via Activision)

The in-game event timer shows that this mini-event will end in 14 days. Therefore, this free-to-play challenge will end on January 3, 2024, alongside the Christmas event.

The objectives included in all the mini-events are quite easy and can be completed within a few days of grinding. Getting a squad to complete these missions is ideal, as completing all of them in a solo situation or with random teammates can be difficult.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty Twitter (X) page for announcements and news. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.