Slay Ride Resurgence in Warzone Christmas event: How to play, end date, and more

Call of Duty Warzone is currently live with various game modes and challenges as a part of the Christmas event, including the Slay Ride Resurgence. The playlist rules are the same, but the map area comes with a twist and a wonderful winter holiday makeover. You can take part in the public events that feature with each closing circle and choose to fight against a Zombie Santa to gain high-tier loot.

Warzone’s Christmas event, or CODMAS, is quite popular as it celebrates the upcoming festivities and rewards the entire playerbase attractively. The limited-time modes are free-to-play and have several items like weapon blueprints, calling cards, and emblems associated with the challenges. These act as additional incentives for the community to grind the game.

This article will highlight the new Slay Ride Resurgence mode in Warzone.

How to play Slay Ride Resurgence in Warzone Christmas event

Here is a quick guide that you can utilize to jump into the new winter makeover Urzikstan to play Slay Ride Resurgence in Warzone:

Launch the game and head over to the Warzone tab.

You can then scroll through the playlist and find the tile named “Slay Ride Resurgence”.

Click on that option and build your loadout before queuing up.

You can also invite friends to play as a squad or choose to get matched with random players.

Once this is done, you can click on “Start” and enter a fresh session.

The mode will receive loadout drops as usual, and you can use those to get your preferred weapons and equipment. It is best to strategize beforehand and gather enough loot to buy UAVs and other equipment.

When will the Warzone Christmas event end?

The Warzone CODMAS event will officially end on January 3 at 8 am PT/ 4 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST. You have around two weeks to fully grind the modes and secure as many rewards as possible before the festivities conclude. Some parts of the challenges might also align with daily ones and help you level up faster and upgrade your weapons.

What are the public events in Slay Ride Resurgence?

The objective of the mode is simple - survive and be the last one standing. However, there are various mini-events you can participate in throughout the map. The first is capturing one of the several Christmas trees on the map and entering through a portal to fight Zombie Santa.

The next is the Deer Hunt, where you can eliminate Hellhounds throughout the map and gain considerable loot. This event only begins after the first circle collapses and the second zone begins.

The final task will take you to the moving train on the map and fight off the Zombie Santa boss. Once you kill the creature, you can collect the high-tier loot dropped around it and fast-track your way to victory. However, enemy squads will also try to get this loot, so it is best to be fully prepared. It is important to note that the final circle will keep forming around the moving train.

