How to beat Zombie Santa Claus boss in Warzone Christmas event?

Call of Duty Warzone recently received a massive update that introduced various new Christmas events for the upcoming Winter holidays. One of the biggest challenges in the battle royale is summoning and defeating the zombified Santa. However, this task can only be completed in the Slay Ride Resurgence game mode by capturing some of the winter-themed Points of Interest (POIs).

Warzone’s CODMAS is a popular series of events as it brings a long list of limited-time modes (LTMs), challenges, and rewards. Completing the provided tasks earns attractive skins and expands your cosmetics collection without paying an extra dime. You only need to grind the game during the event and finish the objectives.

This article will highlight the best way to eliminate Zombie Santa Claus in Warzone Christmas Event.

How to defeat Zombie Santa Claus in Warzone’s Christmas Event?

Here is a quick guide that you can follow to fight against Zombie Santa in Warzone and earn rewards.

Launch your game, go to the Warzone tab, and queue for the Slay Ride Resurgence mode.

Once you're in the lobby, drop in a location marked with a Christmas Tree icon.

Capture the zone around the marked tree for a while. The zone will go through three tiers when capturing and continuously dropping loot with better items till Tier 3.

You can then obtain a Blacksite key from one of the loot boxes near the tree, and a red door (a type of portal) will appear in the captured zone.

The portal will teleport you directly above a Blacksite called “Santa’s Safehouse,” where you must use the key to unlock the door.

A floating icon will appear on your screen, marking the zombified Santa. Every time you shoot him, and he takes some damage, he will teleport to a random place inside the Blacksite.

Once you deal enough damage, Zombie Santa will be eliminated, and you can collect the high-tier loot dropped from him.

Note that the entire building will be infested with undead monsters, and Santa will spawn even more while teleporting away. Ideally, you must complete this task as quickly as possible since other squads will also try to claim Zombie Santa’s kill. However, it is worth the effort as you will gain much loot to help you win the match.

Once the first circle closes, a Deer hunt event will begin throughout the map. Zombie Santa will respawn once again in the third circle and hijack the moving train. Defeat this boss monster in this area by shooting him down while he has a Minigun equipped.

What items and rewards are dropped by Zombie Santa?

Here's a list of all the items you can get after defeating Zombie Santa in Warzone:

Modified LMG Minigun

Three Durable Gas Masks

Cash Loot

Munitions Box

Armor Box

Killstreaks

Here's a list of the rewards you can get by defeating Santa in the battle royale’s CODMAS event:

Dream Ripped Loading Screen

The Hunt Calling Card

Humbug Killer Emblem

However, there are some secret challenges in the event, as confirmed by Activision in the previous Call of Duty official blog.

