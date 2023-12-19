What is Infectious Holiday mode in Modern Warfare 3: Release date, how to play, and more

Infectious Holiday is a new limited-time game mode in Modern Warfare 3. It is a revamped version of the iconic game mode Infected but with a few twists. In this limited-time mode, all infected players will turn into Zombie Santa, who will hunt down the living. All other rules remain the same. At the beginning of a match, a player will be chosen randomly to become infected and thus acquire the Zombie Santa Skin.

They will be tasked with infecting other living players with their limited arsenal. When the entire lobby turns into Zombie Santas, the game will end. But, if the living reign supreme and avoid getting infected till the end, the match will end in their favor, and the infected team will lose.

In this brief article, we'll take a closer look at the highly anticipated game mode's release date, how you can play it, and more.

When is Infectious Holiday releasing in Modern Warfare 3?

The Infectious Holiday will arrive in Modern Warfare 3 with the CODMAS event on December 19, 2023, at 10 am PT. With that being said, depending on the region of one's residence, this date and time might look slightly different. Here's when you can expect the mode to go live in your respective region:

Pacific Time (PT): December 19, 2023, at 10 am

December 19, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): December 19, 2023, at 11 am

December 19, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): December 19, 2023, at 12 pm

December 19, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): December 19, 2023, at 1 pm

December 19, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): December 19, 2023, at 3 pm

December 19, 2023, at 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): December 19, 2023, at 6 pm

December 19, 2023, at 6 pm Central European Time (CET): December 19, 2023, at 7 pm

December 19, 2023, at 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET): December 19, 2023, at 8 pm

December 19, 2023, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): December 19, 2023, at 9 pm

December 19, 2023, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): December 19, 2023, at 11:30 pm

December 19, 2023, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): December 20, 2023, at 2 am

December 20, 2023, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST): December 20, 2023, at 3 am

December 20, 2023, at 3 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): December 20, 2023, at 5 am

December 20, 2023, at 5 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): December 20, 2023, at 7 am

Players should receive a minor update before the abovementioned times that will introduce the game mode along with all the CODMAS changes.

How to play Infectious Holiday in Modern Warfare 3?

As already mentioned, the rules for Infectious Holiday in Modern Warfare 3 will be the same as that of the regular Infected mode. However, instead of simply being an infected player, they will turn into Zombie Santas, making them easier to spot.

Once the CODMAS event kicks off, you will be able to access the mode directly from the Call of Duty HQ. Here's how you can do so: Launch Call of Duty HQ.

Select the Modern Warfare 3 tile.

Check the featured section for the Infectious Holiday game mode.

Click on it to start matchmaking.

If the mode doesn't appear in your featured section, click on the Multiplayer card in Modern Warfare 3 and select Infectious Holiday from the available modes.

That covers everything about the Infectious Holiday game mode in Modern Warfare 3. Please note that this is a limited-time mode and will be pulled from the game once CODMAS concludes.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about MW3, MW2, and Warzone.