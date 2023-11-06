"Verdansk would do numbers": Warzone fans want CoD to follow Fortnite's footsteps

Call of Duty: Warzone fans want Activision to bring back Verdansk, suggesting its return might boost the player count, as was witnessed in Fortnite last week. On November 5, Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite saw an all-time high player count, crossing 44,700,000 across all platforms. Following this revelation, Warzone fans believe the same would happen in CoD battle royale if it reintegrates the fan-favorite Verdansk map.

Popular Call of Duty News page Modern Warzone posted a tweet with the caption stating:

"Hey Call of Duty, hope y'all are taking notes. Verdansk would do numbers."

This post is a reply to the Epic Games stat, which revealed the massive player count in Fortnite. The comment thread also shows the community's eagerness to see Verdansk make a comeback. Read below to learn more.

Warzone fans want return of Verdansk like Fortnite did with the OG map

Call of Duty has already brought back Verdansk in Modern Warfare 3, but not as a Warzone map. The region is a part of the brand-new campaign, and fans are already nostalgic about retreading their favorite places on the map.

Expand Tweet

In the comment thread, user @Damnlag created a poll, and 72.4% of the community wants the OG map to feature in a battle royale. Another user named @k0ntroversial stated the game would enjoy massive success by reintegrating the map, old movement, guns, and UI.

Should Verdansk return in WZ? (Image via Twitter)

@GameGearDaily also claimed that WZ experienced a significant shift in player counts after pulling back Vedansk and undergoing a complete overhaul.

However, not everyone believes in bringing back the map. A user stated:

"Verdansk wasn’t THAT good and WZ as a whole isn’t on the level of Fortnite. They’d do better investing more into better MP & Zombies/Spec Ops kinds of experiences. Focus on what you’re good at, not on what others are doing."

CoD fans on Twitter regarding the return of Verdansk (image via Twitter)

Another user also stated that the game won't be the same with its new engine and urged developers to focus on fresh facets, unlike Fortnite.

It is unclear if Verdansk will be back in the game. However, fans have noticed devs adding some brand new places in the campaign map, which remain inaccessible. This alludes to a potential work-in-progress of a remastered version of Verdansk.

Will it come to Warzone again? Let us know in the comment section what you think.