Warzone 2 DMZ guide: How to complete Deal with the Devil mission easily

Deal with the Devil is a Tier 1 DMZ mission from the Shadow Company faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The mission is split into two distinct objectives. First, players must get a hold of the Disguise Field Upgrade to disguise themselves. And second, they must buy an item at the Scavenger Buy Station with the disguise equipped. The mission is quite easy to complete, provided players know where to look for the required items.

The mission can be completed in any Exclusion Zone, be it on Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, or Vondel. However, it is recommended to drop into Vondel.

Upon completion of the mission, players will be rewarded with an L2 Restricted Zone Key and 5000 XP. Hence, no one should miss out on this rewarding mission. This guide will take a closer look at the Deal with the Devil mission DMZ in how to complete it easily.

How to equip a Disguise in the Deal with the Devil mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Guide to using the Disguised Field Upgrade in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via @ insanegamer52 on YouTube/Activision)

The first step in the DMZ mission Deal with the Devil in Warzone 2, is to equip a Disguise. But before you can equip one, you'll have to find one. Fortunately, they aren't a rare spawn and can be found across all the maps that the game mode has to offer. Hence, it is recommended to scavenge around the map looking for this new Field Upgrade.

They have a higher chance of spawning in the duffel bags. Once found, you can simply equip it, like the Nightvision Goggles. However, it is advised not to use it at the moment, as if you get reckless, enemies can spot you and destroy the Disguise. Since you'll be requiring it to complete the next phase of the mission, it is recommended to keep it in your backpack for now.

Where to find the Scavenger's Buy Station in the Deal with the Devil mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Finding the Scavenger's Buy Station in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via @ insanegamer52 on YouTube/Activision)

The next step in the Deal with the Devil mission of Warzone 2 DMZ is to find the Scavenger's Buy Station. To get the Scavenger to show up, you'll have to take out an enemy team. However, if you are having a hard time finding real players on the map, follow the steps below to reveal the Scavenger's location and complete the second part of the mission:

After acquiring the Disguise, stay safe until the late game.

Late into the match, acquire a Secure Intel contract.

Complete the Secure Intel contract.

Doing so will reveal the location of the commander on the map, i.e., the Scavenger.

Now that you have located him, simply approach the Scavenger's Buy Station with the Disguise equipped.

Approach the portable Buy Station and buy any item you have the cash for.

Completing all the above steps will complete the mission. However, it is worth noting here that if you kill the Scavenger, you won't be able to complete the mission.

That covers everything that there is to know about completing the Deal with the Devil mission in Warzone 2.