Warzone 2 DMZ guide: How to complete the Konni Secrets mission

The Konni Secrets mission, the Shadow Company faction's final Tier 2 mission, was added to Warzone 2 DMZ with the Season 5 update. The tasks here are quite challenging and will take some effort to complete. Aside from this, the Season 5 update included numerous new aspects to the game, including new weapons, modes, events, and much more, as well as additional weapon adjustments, gameplay changes, and bug fixes.

It might be hard to figure out how to complete the Konni Secrets mission. As a result, this article provides a thorough, step-by-step guide for facilitating a quick and effective mission completion.

Completing the Konni Secrets mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Konni Secrets mission in Warzone 2 DMZ consists of three tasks, the first of which must be completed on Ashika Island before the other two can be finished in Al Mazrah. All three tasks are listed below:

Tasks included in Konni Secrets mission in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

Find the Intel Off of Konni’s Bomb Maker.

Send a False Signal for Konni Reinforcements at the Target Location.

Take and Extract the Combat Intel Off of the Konni Reinforcements.

After completing all three tasks, you will be rewarded with the Brass Knuckles Weapon Charm and an additional 15,000 XP. Follow the below guide to carefully complete the tasks quickly and without any errors:

Firstly, deploy in Warzone 2's Ashika Island and head towards the map's center where the Tsuki Castle POI is present.

Once there, enter the main castle building, where the Bomb Maker is on the top floor.

The stairs will be filled with traps, sentry guns, and strong AIs with shields, so proceed cautiously. It is advised to play with friends.

When you eliminate the Bomb Maker on the top floor, "Missile Intel" will fall off him; pick it up and exit the area.

Intel dropped from the Bomb Maker (Image via Activision)

You must now deploy at Al Mazrah and move towards the POI for the Zaya Observatory. When you arrive, proceed west from the POI, and you will see a blocked tunnel entrance adjacent to an isolated structure beside the main road.

The location from where you need to send the false signal (Image via Activision)

Go there, and just outside the tunnel, a prompt will appear on your screen stating, Send Signal Flare .

. Send the false signal and wait for the reinforcements to arrive. Look out for the helicopter carrying the reinforcements, and remember that they won't land right where you are but rather a little farther down the hill.

There will be four to five enemies, eliminate them and proceed to their bodies since one of them will drop the Assault Plan intel.

Intel dropped from the Konni reinforcements (Image via Activision)

Grab them and successfully exfil the area.

With this, you have successfully completed the Konni Secrets DMZ mission in Warzone 2 Season 5.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.