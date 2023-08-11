Warzone 2 DMZ guide: How to complete the Predator mission

Predator is a Tier 5 DMZ mission from the Crown Faction in Warzone 2. It is split into three distinct objectives. First, players must infiltrate any Exclusion Zone solo and without any weapons. Next, in the same deployment, they must take out three enemy Operators. And finally, they must acquire $100,000 and exfiltrate from the map. Once all three conditions are satisfied, the mission will be complete.

Upon successful completion, players will be rewarded with 20,000 XP and an FJX Imperium Contraband. Being a Tier 5 mission, it is extremely challenging and time-consuming. Moreover, the solo infil requirement of the mission can turn things up a notch. Hence, to assist players in completing the Predator mission, this guide will go over all three steps involved.

How to solo infil without any weapons in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Guide to infiltrating solo without any weapons in the 'Predator' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

In the Warzone 2 DMZ mission Predator, the first objective involves dropping into an Exclusion Zone solo without any weapons. This is the easiest part and can be completed instantly. It is worth noting that the mission doesn't ask you to infil into any particular map. However, it is advised to deploy into the map Vondel as it gives more breathing room.

Here's how you can complete the first objective:

First, you must unequip any firearms from your Insured weapon slots. But make sure to carry a Throwing Knife. This will allow you to get your first few kills easily.

Next, turn off the 'Squad Fill' slider.

Now click on 'Deploy' and select your preferred Exclusion Zone.

This will complete the first objective. Now, use your throwing knives to take down AI soldiers and loot them up to prepare for the next part of the mission.

How to kill three enemy Operators in a single Warzone 2 DMZ deployment?

Guide to eliminate three enemy Operators in the 'Predator' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

In the second part of the DMZ mission in Warzone 2, you'll be tasked with taking out three enemy Operators. On solo, this will be extremely difficult, and you will always be at a number's disadvantage. Hence, it is advised that you assimilate with other teams in the vicinity. To do so, approach an enemy team from a safe distance and request to join them. Here's how you can do it:

Open the Ping Wheel menu.

Select 'Request to Join Nearby Enemy Squad".

Wait for them to approve.

Once they approve the request, you'll join that squad. You can ask them to join your fight in completing the mission or pick a Hunt Squad contract. Now, all you have to do is to eliminate three real enemies. Doing so will complete the second phase of the mission.

How to get $100,000 cash in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Guide to earning $100,000 in the 'Predator' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

The final step in the DMZ mission in Warzone 2 is for you to collect sufficient cash. This won't be difficult to complete. If you already have $100,000, you can choose to infil with the said amount. However, if you don't, you must manually collect them. Check cash registers, complete contracts, and drill open safes. They will reward you with a ton of cash in little to no time.

You can also collect and sell valuables in-game to earn the required sum of cash. It is worth noting here that if the sum of cash exceeds $100,000 for all teammates, you don't personally need to earn it all.

Now all that remains for you is to exfiltrate from the map to complete the mission and earn all the exciting rewards it awards.

That covers everything that there is to know about the Predator mission. It can be a bit challenging to complete, but being a Tier 5 mission, this level of difficulty is to be expected.

