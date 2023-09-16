Warzone 2 DMZ guide: How to complete X-Rays mission

X-Rays is a Tier 1 DMZ mission for the Shadow Company Faction in Warzone 2. The mission entails only one objective, asking players to eliminate 10 enemies inside the Radiation Zone with a headshot. But there's a catch. These enemies must be eliminated from a distance of over 35 meters, which is the most difficult aspect of this Tier 1 mission.

Upon completing the mission, players will be rewarded 5000 XP and an Under Freeway East Warehouse Key. This key can come in handy in completing missions later on as players progress through the different Tiers. In this guide, we will take a closer look at the X-Rays DMZ mission in Warzone 2 and how you can complete it easily.

How to get 10 headshots in the Radiation Zone from over 35 meters in the X-Rays DMZ mission of Warzone 2?

Guide to getting 10 headshots in the X-Rays mission of Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Follow the steps below to get 10 headshots from over 35 meters efficiently in the X-Rays DMZ mission of Warzone 2:

The first step is selecting the correct Exclusion Zone. For this mission, dropping into Al Mazrah is advisable as the radius of the Radiation Zone is bigger.

Next, ensure that your loadout has a proper Sniper Rifle build. If not, ensure that you are carrying an Assault Rifle/Battle Rifle with scopes of higher magnification levels.

Now, simply locate the Radiation Zone on your map.

Find a distance that's roughly 50 meters (to make sure no shots go unaccounted). To make it easy, use the pinging system to find the exact distance between you and the target.

Proceed to eliminate 10 soldiers inside the Radiation Zone with headshots.

If you followed the above-mentioned steps correctly, the mission progression bar will count for each such elimination. Once 10 enemies are eliminated, the mission will be complete and you'll be instantly rewarded with the promised items.

It is worth noting that these enemies can be AI soldiers or real players. Regardless, it will count towards the mission as long as they are headshots and over 35m. If you are having trouble locating the Radiation Zone, open the mini-map, and a nuke icon will appear in a certain section of the map with a limited radius. That is where you must head.

If, for some reason, you are unable to find the distance between you and the targets accurately, it is advised that you use one of the following scopes:

XTEN Angel-40 (unlocked by leveling up the TAQ-M to Level 11)

(unlocked by leveling up the TAQ-M to Level 11) Angel-40 4.8X (unlocked by leveling up the RAAL MG to Level 6)

(unlocked by leveling up the RAAL MG to Level 6) Raptor-FVM40 (unlocked by leveling up the Victus XMR to Level 28)

They come with rangefinders, which are equipped to show the exact distance between you and your enemies when aimed at them. That covers everything that there is to know about completing the X-Rays DMZ mission in Warzone 2.