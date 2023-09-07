Warzone 2 DMZ guide: Alpha Decay mission explained

Alpha Decay is a Tier 5 DMZ mission in Warzone 2 that's part of the Shadow Company Faction. At first glance, it appears quite simple, asking players to infiltrate a radiated zone on Vondel and drill the safe therein. Finally, this mission has players take an irradiated gas canister from inside that safe and exfiltrate from the map with it.

After completing these two objectives, the quest will be complete, and you will be rewarded with a Squad Operators Calling Card and 20,000 XP. However, Alpha Decay isn't as simple as it appears.

Drilling a safe usually takes around five minutes in this game. During this time, players must stay inside the radiation zone and survive not just the radioactivity but also a bunch of AI soldiers. Hence, a proper strategy is required to complete the mission.

This guide will offer a closer look at the Alpha Decay DMZ mission in Warzone 2 and how you can complete it easily.

How to easily complete the Alpha Decay DMZ mission in Warzone 2

Completing the Alpha Decay DMZ mission in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

To easily complete the Alpha Decay DMZ mission in Warzone 2, follow the steps below:

Drop in Vondel.

Loot around for shields, ammo, and other equipment.

Make sure to pick up a few Durable Masks and Radiation Blockers.

Open the map to find the radiation zone (it is randomized every time) and head towards it.

Pop some Radiation Blockers just before entering the radiation zone.

Find the safe in this location and start drilling into it.

Defend the area from AI soldiers.

Survive the next five minutes until the safe is open. After the progression bar is completed, the safe will open up and the first part of the mission will be complete.

Then, simply loot the open safe to find the Irradiated Gas Canister.

Once it's acquired, head over to the nearest Exfil point and leave Vondel to complete this mission.

This undertaking will be difficult to see through, and since it's a Tier 5 mission, one shouldn't expect otherwise. Hence, make sure you have all necessary health items before going in such as Radiation Blockers, Self Revive Kits/Revive Pistols, Durable Masks, and Stims. All these things can be found in hospitals and the medical cabinets inside bathrooms.

The most important item that you must have at least two of is the Radiation Blocker. Without it, completing this mission will be next to impossible, especially in the solo mode.

That covers everything there is to know about completing the Alpha Decay Tier 5 DMZ mission in Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 Reloaded is now live. The mid-season update is currently available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.