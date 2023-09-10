Warzone 2 DMZ guide: "Insurance Premiums" mission explained

Insurance Premiums is a Tier 5 DMZ mission in Warzone 2, which is split into two objectives. First, players drop into Vondel and destroy all aquatic vehicles in a single deployment. Next, they must defeat the Bullfrog boss in that deployment as well. Upon fulfilling the above two objectives, the mission will be completed, and players will be rewarded with a Double XP token and 20,000 XP.

The mission is extremely easy to complete. However, players often face problems identifying all the vehicles that count as "aquatic" on Vondel. Another issue emerges in defeating the Bullfrog. Hence, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the Insurance Premiums mission in DMZ and how you can complete it easily.

All aquatic vehicles in the Insurance Premiums DMZ in Warzone 2

All aquatic vehicles in Warzone 2 DMZ explored (Image via Activision)

The following are all the aquatic vehicles you can find in the Insurance Premiums DMZ mission of Warzone 2:

Personal Watercraft (Jetski)

Armored Patrol Boat

RHIB

Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV)

It is advised to equip a JOKR and Ammunition Box before heading into the match. Thanks to the JOKR's lock-on ability, destroying them will be a piece of cake. You also use grenades and good old-fashioned bullets to take them out. The vehicles will only count as "destroyed" when the game notifies you of the same. After you've completed this objective, your next job is to take on the Bullfrog boss.

How to defeat the Bullfrog in the Insurance Premiums mission in Warzone 2

Guide to defeating the Bullfrog in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

There are multiple ways to defeat the Bullfrog in the Insurance Premiums DMZ mission in Warzone 2. Here are the three of the easiest and the quickest ways to defeat him:

Using the JOKR

This is the best possible strategy. Since you'll already have a JOKR from the first objective, you can use it to easily take down the Bullfrog. However, ensure you have Ammunition Boxes ready to refill the JOKR frequently.

Using Killstreaks

Killstreaks like Precision Airstrike can eliminate the Bullfrog in one go and is the quickest way to defeat him. You can either purchase one from a Buy Station or find them in the Orange Chests/Supply Drops.

Getting on top of the Bullfrog

Bullfrog is a vehicle boss. Hence, if you play your cards right, you can easily get on top of the moving vehicle. From thereon, you can simply shoot the vehicle with whatever weapon you have. Eventually, the vehicle will be disabled, and you can finish the task from a distance.

That covers everything about the mission Insurance Premiums. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone news.