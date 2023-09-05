Warzone 2 DMZ guide: "Scatter" mission explained

Scatter is a Tier 3 DMZ mission of the Shadow Company Faction in Warzone 2 and consists of three objectives. First, players must acquire the Konni safe house plans from the Commander Helo. Next, they must use a Decoy Grenade to get the Konni guards out of the safe house, and finally, they must obtain the intel from the guards and exfiltrate safely from the map.

Upon completing this mission, players will be rewarded 20,000 XP and the "Of the Shadows" Emblem. Although the mission can be lengthy, it can be completed quite easily, provided players know where to look for the required items. With that said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at this Tier 3 Shadow Company DMZ mission and how you can complete it easily.

How to get the Konni safe house plans in the Scatter DMZ mission in Warzone 2?

Guide to finding the Konni safe house plans in the Scatter DMZ mission of Warzone 2 (Image via @LaserBolt on YouTube/Activision)

To find the Konni safe house plans in the Scatter DMZ mission of Warzone 2, you'll need to take down the Commander Helo. However, this part of the mission can only be completed in Al Mazrah. Follow the steps below to get done with this part of the mission quickly:

Spawn into Al Mazrah. Make sure you have sufficient ammo and an LMG.

Complete Secure Intel contracts to get the Commander Helo marked for you on the map.

Shoot at the Helo to get its attention and shoot it down from the sky.

Head over to the crash site (follow the skull marker on the map) to find the Supply Drop.

Loot it to find the Konni safe house plans.

Now, all that remains for you is to exfiltrate safely from the map with these plans to complete the first objective.

Where is the Konni safe house located in the Scatter DMZ mission of Warzone 2?

Konni safe house location in the Scatter DMZ mission of Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The next objective of the Scatter DMZ mission in Warzone 2 requires you to head over to the Konni safe house and use a decoy grenade to flush out the guards. For this objective, you'll need to head over to Ashika Island. Here's how you can find it:

Spawn into Ashika Island with decoy grenades.

Now head over to the Tourist center located right next to the Town center. For your convenience, the image above shows the exact location.

On the side of the house that faces the sea, look for tiny windows/openings on the top.

Throw your decoy grenade inside through these openings.

All the guards will open the locked doors and come outside.

Eliminate them and look for the intel on the dead bodies of one of these soldiers.

Collect it and exfiltrate safely from the map.

Completing all of the above steps will complete the mission, and you'll be instantly rewarded with all the items it promises.

The content herein covers everything there is to know about this Tier 3 Shadow Company mission in Warzone 2. The mission is easy, quick, and rewarding at the same time.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone news.