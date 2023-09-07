Warzone 2 DMZ guide: "Silent Op" mission explained

Silent Op is a Tier 4 DMZ mission from the Shadow Company Faction in Warzone 2. It is split into two objectives. First, players must eliminate 15 enemies from a range of over 40 meters without getting detected. Next, they must eliminate 15 enemies from under 10 meters of range undetected. The mission concludes once players complete both of these tasks.

Although they might appear a little complicated, it is actually quite easy to complete the tasks, provided players know the right strategies. With that said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the Silent Op DMZ mission in Warzone 2 and how you can complete it easily.

How to complete the Silent Op DMZ mission in Warzone 2?

Completing the Silent Op DMZ mission in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Here's a detailed guide on how you can complete the Silent Op DMZ mission in Warzone 2:

Prepare a stealth loadout of either an Assault Rifle, Battle Rifle, Marksman Rifle, or Sniper Rifle, and make sure to equip a suppressor.

Spawn into Al Mazrah. Although you can pick any Exclusion Zone for this mission, it is recommended to go with the desert map as the enemies are widespread.

Now you have two objectives in front of you to start working on. It is recommended to go serially. The sections below cover how to go about completing each task.

Eliminate 15 enemies from a range of over 40 meters without getting detected

Here's how you can complete this task:

Position yourself near an enemy base.

Find a high ground with sufficient cover.

Use your suppressed weapon to take down enemies 40m away from you.

If possible, try to go for headshots and eliminate enemies without giving them a chance to retaliate.

Once you get 15 such kills, this part of the mission will be complete. The next part involves you taking down enemies from a range of less than 10m and undetected. You can go about two ways for this objective. Check the section below to find out how you can complete this step easily.

Eliminate 15 enemies from under 10 meters of range undetected

Eliminating enemies from under 10m in Silent Op DMZ mission in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Follow the steps below to complete the mission:

Get inside a vehicle.

Kill unaware AI enemies from behind on the streets of Al Mazrah.

or

Locate singled-out enemies and approach them stealthily.

Eliminate them silently.

Repeat the steps above to complete the mission.

After you have got 15 such kills, the mission will be complete, and you'll be instantly rewarded. If you are having difficulty getting close to the enemies, you may also use the Disguise Field Upgrade to make the job much easier.

Bonus tip

Using range finders to eliminate enemies in the Silent Op DMZ mission in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

If you are having a hard time ensuring that the range between you and the enemy is over 40m or less than 10m, you may equip the following Optics:

XTEN Angel-40 (unlocked by leveling up the TAQ-M to Level 11)

(unlocked by leveling up the TAQ-M to Level 11) Angel-40 4.8X (unlocked by leveling up the RAAL MG to Level 6).

(unlocked by leveling up the RAAL MG to Level 6). Raptor-FVM40 (unlocked by leveling up the Victus XMR to Level 28)

These Optical sights will show the exact range of your target, and you can go about eliminating enemies without having to estimate the distance.

That's everything there is to know about this stealthy Shadow Company mission. Players who complete the mission will be rewarded with a RAAL MG (Contraband) and 15000 XP.

