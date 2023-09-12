Warzone 2 DMZ guide: The Truth mission explained

The Truth is a Tier 5 DMZ mission from the Shadow Company Faction in Warzone 2. The mission has three parts. First, you must eliminate the Rhino. Next, you have to loot and extract the documents from the boss. To complete the mission, you must acquire the deal documents from the Cruise Terminal office in Vondel. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with 20,000 XP and an M4 contraband.

The Truth is one of the most challenging missions from the Shadow Company Faction. It requires you to infiltrate multiple maps, engage in boss fights, and survive hordes of AI soldiers. Being a Tier 5 mission, however, such a level of difficulty is to be expected.

This guide takes a closer look at the The Truth mission in DMZ and how you can complete it quickly and easily.

How to defeat the Rhino boss in The Truth DMZ mission of Warzone 2

Guide to beating the Rhino Boss in The Truth DMZ mission of Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Defeating the Rhino in The Truth DMZ mission of Warzone 2 can be excruciatingly difficult. The boss is a bullet sponge, and you will require multiple rounds to eliminate him.

Here's how you can beat him:

Before getting into Koschei Complex, equip yourself with a KV Broadside and some Stun Grenades.

Once you have located the Rhino in the Factory Wing, use Stun Grenades to slow him down.

Deal as much damage as you can with the KV Broadside.

Once the Rhino recovers from the Stun, make your way to safety.

Repeat the above steps until he is eliminated.

If you are having a hard time surviving the Rhino, you may also carry a Bomb Drone. It would get the job in just one go, saving you a lot of time.

Once the Rhino boss is eliminated, get close to his body to find the deal documents. Loot them and proceed to exfiltrate from the map.

Where is the Cruise Terminal office in The Truth DMZ mission of Warzone 2?

Finding the Cruise Terminal Office in The Truth DMZ mission of Warzone 2 (Image via WZHub/Activision)

Once you have defeated the Rhino, your next task in The Truth DMZ mission of Warzone 2 is to acquire the deal documents from the Cruise Terminal office. This is how you can get them:

Infiltrate Vondel.

Loot up on shields, ammo, and necessary gear. Ensure that you have Skeleton Keys. If you don't, you will require a Cruise Terminal key and a Cruise Terminal Office Key to complete the mission.

Head over to the location as shown in the image above.

Eliminate the AI combatants in your way.

Find the Office Room located on the ground floor near the security checkpoint.

On the table inside, find the Konni deal documents.

Safely exfiltrate from the map.

If you've followed all these steps correctly, you'll be instantly rewarded with all the items the mission promises.

If you've followed all these steps correctly, you'll be instantly rewarded with all the items the mission promises.

That covers everything there is to know about the Tier 5 Shadow Company mission in Warzone 2.