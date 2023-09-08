Warzone 2 guide: How to use the Lachmann Shroud in full auto mode?

Although the Lachmann Shroud is a brilliant SMG in Warzone 2, the absence of a full auto mode has held it back from outshining its counterparts. Currently, the gun only supports semi-auto and burst fire modes, which limits its firepower. Moreover, the absence of a full auto mode limits its accessibility, as players who aren't familiar with burst-fire guns will have a hard time getting the most out of the Shroud.

Hence, despite being a superb pick, players prefer weapons such as the Vel 46 or the Lachmann Sub instead. That said, for PC players, there is a way in which they can wield the weapon in full auto mode. It doesn't require any external software or tools to get started. The only thing that they need to take care of is that their build is optimized for low recoil, which shouldn't be an issue with the Shroud.

However, if you don't have such a loadout ready, you need not worry. In this guide, we will take a closer look at a low recoil Lachmann Shroud loadout for Warzone 2 and how you can use the SMG in full auto mode.

Turning the Lachmann Shroud into a full auto SMG in Warzone 2

Guide to using the Lachmann Shroud in full auto mode in Warzone 2. (Image via Activision)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can use the Lachmann Shroud in full auto mode in Warzone 2:

Equip the SMG in your primary weapon slot.

Next, create a loadout that prioritizes minimum recoil. If you need help with a low recoil loadout for the SMG, check the section below.

Once the loadout is ready, head over to the 'Settings' menu and select 'Keyboard and Mouse'.

Find the 'Keybinds' tab and navigate to the 'Fire Weapon' entry. It is located under the Combay Keybind section.

Now change your Fire Weapon Keybind to Mouse scroll wheel up for the first column and Mouse scroll wheel down for the second.

These keybinds will make every mouse wheel movement count as a 'Fire Weapon' input and will essentially allow you to shoot really fast. Since the delay between each mouse wheel movement is extremely low, the gun will behave like it is firing at full auto mode.

This trick will also work with the M16 burst-fire Assault Rifle. When you wish to use full auto weapons, you can simply revert back to the settings as they were before.

Best low recoil Lachmann Shroud loadout in Warzone 2

Best Lachmann Shroud loadout in Warzone 2 discussed. (Image via Activision)

To get the most out of the Lachmann Shroud in Warzone 2, the following low recoil loadout is recommended:

Attachments:

Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: 9MM Sub HP

9MM Sub HP Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock

Secondary Weapon:

M4

Perk Package:

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

Equipment:

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

This loadout is optimized for speed and low recoil in the battle royale title and will enable you to implement the full auto mode trick without any issues.

That covers everything that there is to know about using the latest SMG in full auto mode. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone news.