Warzone 2 guru's secret LMG loadout which is "Better than the Cronen"

Warzone 2 guru IceManIsaac recently shared his underrated LMG loadout that beats the current meta. The Cronen Squall and the TAQ-V are currently the most popular picks in the game. Both these guns are superb choices, but they do have certain caveats. For instance, they have high kick and recoil, which makes them difficult to use, especially at mid-to-long ranges.

However, there's an LMG in the game that outperforms both of these weapons in a variety of scenarios, and it is none other than the Sakin MG38. The firearm boasts a seriously high bullet velocity that allows players to beam their enemies across different ranges. Additionally, the recoil is on the lower end, making it easier to hit one's targets.

That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best Sakin MG38 loadout in Warzone 2, as suggested by IceManIsaac.

Best Sakin MG38 LMG loadout in Warzone 2

Best Sakin MG38 loadout in Warzone 2 discussed (Image via Activision)

One of the most appealing aspects of the Sakin MG38 in Warzone 2 is its high bullet velocity, which with the correct attachments, stands at 1570m/s. This is extremely fast for an LMG. In fact, this is faster than most Sniper Rifles. Hence, the Sakin is a fantastic choice for mid-to-long-range combat. Moreover, the low recoil on the weapon is an added bonus.

That said, IcemanIssac recommends the following attachments with the Sakin to get the most out of the LMG:

Barrel: 20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel (+0.35 vertical, -0.04 horizontal)

20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel (+0.35 vertical, -0.04 horizontal) Muzzle: Polarfire-S (+0.63 vertical, +0.26 horizontal)

Polarfire-S (+0.63 vertical, +0.26 horizontal) Underbarrel: Cronen WL55 (+0.72 vertical, +0.19 horizontal)

Cronen WL55 (+0.72 vertical, +0.19 horizontal) Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (-0.25 vertical, +8.13 horizontal)

7.62 High Velocity (-0.25 vertical, +8.13 horizontal) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (-0.29 vertical, -1.65 horizontal)

20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel increases the bullet velocity and the damage range of the firearm. It also helps with the recoil control.

Polarfire-S further increases the bullet velocity and the damage range. Since it is a suppressor, it silences the gunshots and leaves the enemies' wondering where they are coming from. It also smoothens the recoil.

Cronen WL55 is an essential attachment that helps with recoil steadiness. It also aids in improving the aim walking and idle aim steadiness.

7.62 High Velocity, as the name suggests, are high-velocity rounds that cover the distance between you and the target quicker. It essentially allows you to wield the LMG like a laser gun.

Aim OP-V4 is a clean optical sight. It is preferred as it lowers the visual recoil, but you can use any optic that suits your playstyle.

Apart from these, you may use the following Perks and Equipment:

Best Perks and Equipment for Sakin MG38 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix/High Alert

Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

That covers everything that there is to know about the Sakin MG38 in Warzone 2. It often flies under the radar despite being one of the best weapons. That said, this loadout is curated for mid-to-long-range gunfights only. Hence it is advised to use an SMG such as the VEL 46 or the Lachmann Sub as your secondary firearm.

